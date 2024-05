ಫಫ್ ಡುಪ್ಲೆಸಿ ಅವರ ವಿವಾದಾತ್ಮಕ ರನೌಟ್ ತೀರ್ಪು: ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು, ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಕಿಡಿ

Hey peeps,



I don't know few people's are telling it's not run out.



But if you see clearly bat is in the air for little second.



Watch this video.

So it's clear run out.



Santner pays that every chance he gets❤️🔥 Underrated#RCBvsCSK #CSKvsRCB #MSDhoni

pic.twitter.com/7K3SlV9Gal