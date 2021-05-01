IPL 2021: ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಬೆನ್ನಿಗೆ ಚೂರಿ ಇರಿದ ಎಸ್ಆರ್ಎಚ್; ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಕಿಡಿ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಪ್ರೀಮಿಯರ್ ಲೀಗ್ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಕಿರೀಟವನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಳೆದ ಹಲವಾರು ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿರುವ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಕೆಳಗಿಳಿಸಿರುವುದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.
ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟೀಕೆಗಳು ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿವೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಪರ ತಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ವಸ್ವವನ್ನು ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿರುವ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಬೆನ್ನಿಗೆ ಚೂರಿ ಇರಿಯಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ವಜಾ; ವಿಲಿಯಮ್ಸನ್ಗೆ ಕಪ್ತಾನಗಿರಿ
ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 14ನೇ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟೂರ್ನಿ ಮಧ್ಯದಲ್ಲೇ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಫ್ರಾಂಚೈಸಿಯು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿತ್ತು. ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನ್ಯೂಜಿಲೆಂಡ್ನ ಕೇನ್ ವಿಲಿಯಮ್ಸನ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನಾಯಕ ಪಟ್ಟ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
🚨 Announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B9tBDWwzHe
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 1, 2021
ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದ ಮೂಲದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ತಂಡವು 2016ನೇ ಇಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಕಿರೀಟಕ್ಕೆ ಮುತ್ತಿಕ್ಕಿತ್ತು. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಹಲವು ಬಾರಿ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಹಂತವನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿತ್ತು.
ಆದರೆ ಕೇವಲ ಐದು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳ ವೈಫಲ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಿಂದ ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಿಡಿ ಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ಆಡಿರುವ ಆರು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತ್ರ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್, ಕೇವಲ ಎರಡು ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊನೆಯ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ.
Srh Management to David Warner 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KDFyxXzp40
— Prakathi Wears Mask 😷 (@galwithnochill) May 1, 2021
ತಮ್ಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ತಂಡದಷ್ಟೇ ಅಚ್ಚುಮೆಚ್ಚಿನಿಂದ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳನ್ನು ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸದಾ ಸಕ್ರಿಯರಾಗಿ ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಕುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಅಂತಹ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಅತಿ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ನಿರ್ಣಯವನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬೇಸರವನ್ನು ತೋಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
This would have still been a dream if Warner wasn't a Riser pic.twitter.com/NdZ2w06k5m
— DW31 FOREVER (@jersey_no_46) May 1, 2021
the disrespect Warner gets is unreal. absolute freak. Insane stats. one of the greats of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/GTTbkOCVQ1
— Archit. (@IndianJoeyy) May 1, 2021
Warner as a captain for SRH
4 seasons
1× trophy
3× playoffs
Dropped from captaincy& team just because of 3,4 failures 💔@davidwarner31 you deserved better 😭 pic.twitter.com/2L7lEAnSoi
— Dinesh (@Thaladinesh_) May 1, 2021
Mood. pic.twitter.com/x7dlSj95qd
— Manya (@CSKian716) May 1, 2021
Carried the team for years, the most consistent OS captain, one of the most prolific overseas players in the league, scored truckloads of runs and danced his ass off on Butta Bomma. Warner is more Hyderabadi than Australian. Horrible call, @SunRisers.
— Manya (@CSKian716) May 1, 2021
Warner dropped from captaincy. What a disrespect! SRH should learn from RCB and stick with their captain no matter what. 😡
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 1, 2021
Eoin Morgan after seeing SRH has removed David Warner from the Captaincy due to team's poor performance #Warner pic.twitter.com/hQGrVqvqvd
— ayushMAHAN. 😷 (@_ayushmahan) May 1, 2021
one bad season isn’t going to change his legacy in the IPL.
Warner came back strong after sandpaper-gate and he will come back strong from this too. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/BAHcx2kq2i
— Sia ²⁴ (@fcbsiaaa) May 1, 2021
"I can assure you, Kane isn't going anywhere."
- David Warner
Well he kept the word by sacrificing himself 🥺🥺💔💔
— Ryan Ike (@RyanIke4) May 1, 2021
Warner won't be dropped this early no way, put respect for a guy who has been ruling IPL since years now
— arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 1, 2021
SRH has also announced there will be a change in their overseas combination for their next match.
Kane Williamson is new Captain and they can't drop Bairstow and Rashid Khan. It means Warner is likely to be benched ??
Can't even imagine #SRH without David Warner.
— Abhi. (@Abhicricket18) May 1, 2021
Accept it or not David Warner loved Sunrisers Hyderabad Team more than his National Team.
500 plus Runs Every Season from 2016. Also this season is not over yet. Very Pathetic Management and this Management decision is by Tom Moody and VVS Laxman for sure. #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/cNALDIBRCO
— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) May 1, 2021
