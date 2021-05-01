ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಪ್ರೀಮಿಯರ್ ಲೀಗ್ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಕಿರೀಟವನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಳೆದ ಹಲವಾರು ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿರುವ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಕೆಳಗಿಳಿಸಿರುವುದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟೀಕೆಗಳು ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿವೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಪರ ತಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ವಸ್ವವನ್ನು ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿರುವ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಬೆನ್ನಿಗೆ ಚೂರಿ ಇರಿಯಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 14ನೇ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟೂರ್ನಿ ಮಧ್ಯದಲ್ಲೇ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಫ್ರಾಂಚೈಸಿಯು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿತ್ತು. ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನ್ಯೂಜಿಲೆಂಡ್‌ನ ಕೇನ್ ವಿಲಿಯಮ್ಸನ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನಾಯಕ ಪಟ್ಟ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದ ಮೂಲದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ತಂಡವು 2016ನೇ ಇಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಕಿರೀಟಕ್ಕೆ ಮುತ್ತಿಕ್ಕಿತ್ತು. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಹಲವು ಬಾರಿ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಹಂತವನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿತ್ತು.

ಆದರೆ ಕೇವಲ ಐದು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳ ವೈಫಲ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಿಂದ ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಿಡಿ ಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ಆಡಿರುವ ಆರು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತ್ರ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್, ಕೇವಲ ಎರಡು ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊನೆಯ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ.

ತಮ್ಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ತಂಡದಷ್ಟೇ ಅಚ್ಚುಮೆಚ್ಚಿನಿಂದ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳನ್ನು ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸದಾ ಸಕ್ರಿಯರಾಗಿ ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಕುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಅಂತಹ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಅತಿ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ನಿರ್ಣಯವನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬೇಸರವನ್ನು ತೋಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

