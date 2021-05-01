ಶನಿವಾರ, ಮೇ 1, 2021
32 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್PV ವೆಬ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಕ್ಲೂಸಿವ್

IPL 2021: ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಬೆನ್ನಿಗೆ ಚೂರಿ ಇರಿದ ಎಸ್‌ಆರ್‌ಎಚ್; ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಕಿಡಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಪ್ರೀಮಿಯರ್ ಲೀಗ್ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಕಿರೀಟವನ್ನು ಒದಗಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಳೆದ ಹಲವಾರು ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿರುವ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ಕೆಳಗಿಳಿಸಿರುವುದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯಾಪಕ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಟೀಕೆಗಳು ಮೂಡಿಬಂದಿವೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಪರ ತಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ವಸ್ವವನ್ನು ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿರುವ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಬೆನ್ನಿಗೆ ಚೂರಿ ಇರಿಯಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: 

ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 14ನೇ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟೂರ್ನಿ ಮಧ್ಯದಲ್ಲೇ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ಫ್ರಾಂಚೈಸಿಯು ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿತ್ತು. ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನ್ಯೂಜಿಲೆಂಡ್‌ನ ಕೇನ್ ವಿಲಿಯಮ್ಸನ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನಾಯಕ ಪಟ್ಟ ವಹಿಸಿಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

 

 

 

ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದ ಮೂಲದ ಡೇವಿಡ್ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ತಂಡವು 2016ನೇ ಇಸವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಕಿರೀಟಕ್ಕೆ ಮುತ್ತಿಕ್ಕಿತ್ತು. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಹಲವು ಬಾರಿ ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಹಂತವನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿತ್ತು.  

 

ಆದರೆ ಕೇವಲ ಐದು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳ ವೈಫಲ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಿಂದ ವಜಾಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಕಿಡಿ ಕಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ಆಡಿರುವ ಆರು ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತ್ರ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್, ಕೇವಲ ಎರಡು ಅಂಕಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಂಕಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊನೆಯ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿದೆ.

 

 

 

ತಮ್ಮ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ತಂಡದಷ್ಟೇ ಅಚ್ಚುಮೆಚ್ಚಿನಿಂದ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳನ್ನು ವಾರ್ನರ್ ಪ್ರೀತಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸದಾ ಸಕ್ರಿಯರಾಗಿ ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಕುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಅಂತಹ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ ಅತಿ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ನಿರ್ಣಯವನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬೇಸರವನ್ನು ತೋಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2021

ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಬಜೆಟ್ 2021 ಪೂರ್ಣ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ದುಡ್ಡಿಗಾಗಿ ಪೇಟ ಧರಿಸುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ; ರೈತರ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಹರ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಬೆಂಬಲ ದುಡ್ಡಿಗಾಗಿ ಪೇಟ ಧರಿಸುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ; ರೈತರ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಹರ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್ ಬೆಂಬಲ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
IPL 2021 | RR vs SRH: ಸೋಲಿನ ಸುಳಿಯಿಂದ ಮೇಲೇಳುವ ಬಯಕೆ IPL 2021 | RR vs SRH: ಸೋಲಿನ ಸುಳಿಯಿಂದ ಮೇಲೇಳುವ ಬಯಕೆ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
IPL 2021: ಗೇಲ್ vs ಚಾಹಲ್ ಬಾಡಿ ಬಿಲ್ಡಿಂಗ್ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ; ಗೆದ್ದವರು ಯಾರು? IPL 2021: ಗೇಲ್ vs ಚಾಹಲ್ ಬಾಡಿ ಬಿಲ್ಡಿಂಗ್ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ; ಗೆದ್ದವರು ಯಾರು?
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಔಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಯುವ ಸ್ಪಿನ್ನರ್ ಬೆನ್ನು ತಟ್ಟಿದ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಔಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಯುವ ಸ್ಪಿನ್ನರ್ ಬೆನ್ನು ತಟ್ಟಿದ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ವಜಾ; ವಿಲಿಯಮ್ಸನ್‌ಗೆ ಕಪ್ತಾನಗಿರಿ ಸನ್‌ರೈಸರ್ಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ಸ್ಥಾನದಿಂದ ವಾರ್ನರ್ ವಜಾ; ವಿಲಿಯಮ್ಸನ್‌ಗೆ ಕಪ್ತಾನಗಿರಿ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
IPL 2021: ರಾಹುಲ್, ಹರಪ್ರೀತ್ ಮಿಂಚು; ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಸೋಲಿನ ಆಘಾತ IPL 2021: ರಾಹುಲ್, ಹರಪ್ರೀತ್ ಮಿಂಚು; ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಗೆ ಸೋಲಿನ ಆಘಾತ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ಬಯೊಬಬಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕು ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡ ತೊರೆದ ಜಂಪಾ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ ಬಯೊಬಬಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕು ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ ಇಲ್ಲ: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ತಂಡ ತೊರೆದ ಜಂಪಾ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
IPL 2021: 4ನೇ ಬಾರಿ ಶೂನ್ಯದ ಸುರುಳಿ ಸುತ್ತಿದ ಕೋಟಿ ಗಳಿಕೆಯ ಆಟಗಾರ IPL 2021: 4ನೇ ಬಾರಿ ಶೂನ್ಯದ ಸುರುಳಿ ಸುತ್ತಿದ ಕೋಟಿ ಗಳಿಕೆಯ ಆಟಗಾರ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
IPL 2021: 4,4,4,4,0,4: ಗೇಲ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 6 ಬೌಂಡರಿ ಬಾರಿಸುವ ಅವಕಾಶ ಮಿಸ್ IPL 2021: 4,4,4,4,0,4: ಗೇಲ್‌ಗೆ ಸತತ 6 ಬೌಂಡರಿ ಬಾರಿಸುವ ಅವಕಾಶ ಮಿಸ್
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
IPL 2021: ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆಯೊಡ್ಡುವುದೇ ಮುಂಬೈ IPL 2021: ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಓಟಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆಯೊಡ್ಡುವುದೇ ಮುಂಬೈ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಸಂಕಟ; ಪತ್ನಿಗೆ ಮುತ್ತು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಸೂರ್ಯ; ಚಿತ್ರ ವೈರಲ್ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಸಂಕಟ; ಪತ್ನಿಗೆ ಮುತ್ತು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಸೂರ್ಯ; ಚಿತ್ರ ವೈರಲ್
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
34ನೇ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿರಿಸಿದ ಹಿಟ್‌ಮ್ಯಾನ್ ದಾಖಲೆಗಳತ್ತ ಹದ್ದು ನೋಟ 34ನೇ ವರ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾಲಿರಿಸಿದ ಹಿಟ್‌ಮ್ಯಾನ್ ದಾಖಲೆಗಳತ್ತ ಹದ್ದು ನೋಟ
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ನಾವೆಷ್ಟು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ?
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಸಂಪಾದಕೀಯ
ಲೇಖನಗಳು
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ವಿದೇಶ
 