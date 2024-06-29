T20 WC Final | IND vs SA: ಭಾರತ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲು ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ ಗಡಿ ಕಾಯುವ ಯೋಧರು

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಹಾಗೂ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾ ನಡುವಣ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
ದೇಶದೆಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಕುತೂಹಲ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಮತ್ತೊಂದೆಡೆ ಗಡಿ ಕಾಯುವ ಯೋಧರು, ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಗೆಲುವಿಗಾಗಿ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಸಂಬಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಡಿ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಯ (ಬಿಎಸ್ಎಫ್) ಯೋಧರು ಭಾರತೀಯ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಪಿಟಿಐ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.
VIDEO | BSF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba cheer for Team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. #t20WC2024 #INDvsSA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2024
ಮೈದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ...
ಅತ್ತ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಬ್ರಿಡ್ಜ್ಟೌನ್ ಮೈದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಸಹ ಮೈದಾನದತ್ತ ದಾಪುಗಾಲು ಇಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪಂದ್ಯ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಕಾಲಮಾನ ರಾತ್ರಿ 8ಕ್ಕೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ.
#INDvsSAFinal | Team India arrives at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, #Barbados.@tapasjournalist #INDvSA #T20WorldCup2024 #T20WorldCup2024Final pic.twitter.com/refuhN4AGW— DD News (@DDNewslive) June 29, 2024
#WATCH | Barbados | Indian cricket team fans cheer for India ahead of India vs South Africa match in ICC T20 World Cup final.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024
Karishma says, "...we are going to win today. Virat will score 50."
Another fan says, "Only 50 will not be enough today. He (Virat Kohli) has been short… pic.twitter.com/uTniLeHy3w
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | India vs South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup final | A young fan of the Indian cricket team, Vardhan says, "India will bring world cup this time for sure. We will enjoy well after that..." pic.twitter.com/98pqgTzSOO— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024
#WATCH | India vs South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup final | Indian cricket team fan Sudhir Choudhary says, "I expect and request team India that the way we had won in 2007, today we have the opportunity to repeat that. '2007 ki jeet team India karegi repeat'..." pic.twitter.com/R3iQaLb4T9— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024
#WATCH | Barbados: Indian fans cheer for their team at Kensington Oval Barbados Stadium ahead of India vs South Africa's final match of the T20 World Cup.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024
Indian Cricket team fan, Rajveer says "I think India will bat first and score around 185-190 and we will stop South Africa… pic.twitter.com/QocoshJ4lu
