ಶನಿವಾರ, 29 ಜೂನ್ 2024
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ಈ ಕ್ಷಣ :
Homesportscricket
ADVERTISEMENT

T20 WC Final | IND vs SA: ಭಾರತ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲು ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ ಗಡಿ ಕಾಯುವ ಯೋಧರು

್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ 
Published 29 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 13:40 IST
Last Updated 29 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 13:40 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಹಾಗೂ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಆಫ್ರಿಕಾ ನಡುವಣ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.

ದೇಶದೆಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಕುತೂಹಲ ಮನೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಮತ್ತೊಂದೆಡೆ ಗಡಿ ಕಾಯುವ ಯೋಧರು, ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಗೆಲುವಿಗಾಗಿ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ಸಂಬಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಗಡಿ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಯ (ಬಿಎಸ್‌ಎಫ್‌) ಯೋಧರು ಭಾರತೀಯ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಪಿಟಿಐ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

ಮೈದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ...

ಅತ್ತ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಬ್ರಿಡ್ಜ್‌ಟೌನ್ ಮೈದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಸಹ ಮೈದಾನದತ್ತ ದಾಪುಗಾಲು ಇಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಪಂದ್ಯ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಕಾಲಮಾನ ರಾತ್ರಿ 8ಕ್ಕೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:'ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಬೇಡಿ': ಗಂಗೂಲಿ ಹೀಗೆ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?
'ವಿರಾಟ್ ಕೊಹ್ಲಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಬೇಡಿ': ಗಂಗೂಲಿ ಹೀಗೆ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:INDW vs SAW | 603/6: ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ರಚಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತ
INDW vs SAW | 603/6: ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ರಚಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತ
T20 World CupTeam IndiaSouth africaBSFT20 World cup 2024

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT