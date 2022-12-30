ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 30, 2022
ಫುಟ್‌ಬಾಲ್‌ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ಪೆಲೆ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್ Updated:

ರಿಯೊ ಡಿ ಜನೈರೊ, ಬ್ರೆಜಿಲ್: ಬ್ರೆಜಿಲ್ ತಂಡವು ಮೂರು ಬಾರಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ (1958, 1962 ಮತ್ತು 1970) ಜಯಿಸಲುವಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಾತ್ರ ವಹಿಸಿದ್ದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ಆಟಗಾರ ಪೆಲೆ (82) ಅವರು ಗುರುವಾರ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್‌ನಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಪೆಲೆ ಅವರನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಅಲ್ಬರ್ಟ್‌ ಐನ್‌ಸ್ಟೈನ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ನವೆಂಬರ್‌ ಕೊನೆಯ ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕರುಳಿನ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್‌ ಉಲ್ಬಣಿಸಿದ್ದು ಮೂತ್ರಪಿಂಡ ಮತ್ತು ಹೃದಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸೋಂಕು ವ್ಯಾಪಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದವು.

1957ರಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಪದಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಪೆಲೆ, 1977ರಲ್ಲಿ ನಿವೃತ್ತರಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಫಾರ್ವರ್ಡ್ ಮತ್ತು ಅಟ್ಯಾಕಿಂಗ್ ಮಿಡ್‌ಫೀಲ್ಡರ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರು, ವೃತ್ತಿಜೀವನದಲ್ಲಿ 1000ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಗೋಲುಗಳನ್ನು ಬಾರಿಸಿದ್ದರು. 1995–1998ರ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ರೆಜಿಲ್‌ನ ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಸಚಿವರೂ ಆಗಿದ್ದರು.

ಗಣ್ಯರ ಸಂತಾಪ
ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಜೋ ಬೈಡನ್‌, ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ಬರಾಕ್‌ ಒಬಾಮ, ಬಿಲ್‌ ಕ್ಲಿಂಟನ್‌, ಫುಟ್‌ಬಾಲ್‌ ದಿಗ್ಗಜರಾದ ಕ್ರಿಸ್ಟಿಯಾನೊ ರೊನಾಲ್ಡೊ, ಲಿಯೊನೆಲ್ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ, ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿಶ್ವದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಪೆಲೆ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಜೋ ಬೈಡನ್‌ ಅವರು, ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲದಂತೆ ಒಗ್ಗೂಡಿಸಿದ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಪೆಲೆ ಸಾಧಾರಣವಾಗಿ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿ ದಂತಕಥೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

'ಪೀಲೆ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಆಟಗಾರರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರು' ಎಂದು ಒಬಾಮ ಅವರು ಮತ್ತು 'ಪೀಲೆ ಫುಟ್‌ಬಾಲ್ ದಂತಕಥೆ ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ. ಮಾನವೀಯ ಮತ್ತು ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಐಕಾನ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದರು' ಎಂದು ಬಿಲ್‌ ಕ್ಲಿಂಟನ್‌ ಸ್ಮರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಫುಟ್‌ಬಾಲ್‌ನ ಚಿರಸ್ಥಾಯಿ ಕಿಂಗ್‌ ಪೆಲೆಗೆ ಕೇವಲ ಕೇವಲ ವಿದಾಯ ಸಾಲದು. ನಿನ್ನೆ, ಇಂದು ಮತ್ತು ಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದೀರಿ. ಅವರನ್ನು ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಮರೆಯಲಾಗದು. ಅವರ ಸ್ಮರಣೆಯು ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್ ಪ್ರೇಮಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಶ್ವತವಾಗಿ ಉಳಿಯುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ರೊನಾಲ್ಡೊ ಭಾವುಕ ಸಂದೇಶ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪೆಲೆ ಜೊತೆಗಿನ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ, 'ಪೆಲೆ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ' ಎಂದು ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಭಾರತದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ವಿವಿಎಸ್‌ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣ್‌ ಅವರು, ಒಂದು ಯುಗಾಂತ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪೀಲೆ ಅವರ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಪರಂಪರೆಯನ್ನು ಮುಂದಿನ ತಲೆಮಾರುಗಳು ಮುಂದುವರಿಸಲಿವೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪೆಲೆ ಮೈದಾನದಲ್ಲಿನ ಜಾದೂಗಾರ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಪಟುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರು. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಪಂಚದಾದ್ಯಂತದ ಹಿತೈಷಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೃತ್ಪೂರ್ವಕ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು ಎಂದು ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

