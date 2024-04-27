ಶಾಂಘೈ: ಚೀನಾದ ಶಾಂಘೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆರ್ಚರಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ (ಸ್ಟೇಜ್ 1)ರಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಗಳು 'ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್' ಚಿನ್ನ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಭಾರತದ ಪುರುಷರ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ತಂಡಗಳು ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿವೆ. ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲೂ ಭಾರತ ಸ್ವರ್ಣ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿದೆ. ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಕ್ಲೀನ್-ಸ್ವೀಪ್ ಸಾಧನೆಗೈದಿದೆ.
ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಜ್ಯೋತಿ ಸುರೇಖಾ ವೆನ್ನಮ್, ಅದಿತಿ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪರನೀತ್ ಕೌರ್ ಚಿನ್ನ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಭಾರತೀಯ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ತಂಡವು ಇಟಲಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 236-225 ಅಂಕಗಳ ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿತು.
ಪುರುಷರ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್ ವರ್ಮಾ, ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಥಮೇಶ್ ಫೈನಲ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನೆದರ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 238-231ರ ಅಂತರದ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಜ್ಯೋತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್, ಎಸ್ಟೋನಿಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 158-157ರ ಅಂತರದ ರೋಚಕ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ಚಿನ್ನ ಪದಕವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
A two-fer in the Compound Division! 🏹#Archery— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 27, 2024
The Men's Compound team of Abhishek, Prathmesh and Priyansh defeat Netherlands 238-231 to take the 🥇!
A significant day for Indian archers! 🇮🇳#IndianArchery pic.twitter.com/iLwFz74qs4
Bulls-eye!! 🎯— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 27, 2024
The Women's Compound Team of Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet win Gold 🥇 at the #Archery World Cup - Stage 1, defeating Italy 236-226.
Congratulations, team! 🎉#IndianArchery pic.twitter.com/YIPCSByCra
TRIPLE GLORY for India! 🥇🇮🇳— World Archery (@worldarchery) April 27, 2024
The mixed team adds another medal at the season opener of the Hyundai Archery World Cup. #ArcheryWorldCup #Archery @india_archery pic.twitter.com/jKwkR546Md
Flawlessly synchronized.— World Archery (@worldarchery) April 27, 2024
Team india secures second gold in China. 🥇🇮🇳#ArcheryWorldCup #Archery @india_archery pic.twitter.com/wXkYAuZfdi
IMPECABLE. 😮💨🇮🇳— World Archery (@worldarchery) April 27, 2024
First win of the season for team India at the @ArcheryWorldCup stage 1 final in Shanghai.#ArcheryWorld #Archery @india_archery pic.twitter.com/xMzFtrDPeI
