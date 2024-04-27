ಶನಿವಾರ, 27 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024
Archery WC: ಆರ್ಚರಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ 'ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್' ಚಿನ್ನ ಸಾಧನೆ

ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published 27 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024, 5:01 IST
Last Updated 27 ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 2024, 5:01 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

ಶಾಂಘೈ: ಚೀನಾದ ಶಾಂಘೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಆರ್ಚರಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ (ಸ್ಟೇಜ್ 1)ರಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಗಳು 'ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್' ಚಿನ್ನ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಭಾರತದ ಪುರುಷರ ಹಾಗೂ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ತಂಡಗಳು ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕಗಳನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿವೆ. ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲೂ ಭಾರತ ಸ್ವರ್ಣ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿದೆ. ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಕ್ಲೀನ್-ಸ್ವೀಪ್ ಸಾಧನೆಗೈದಿದೆ.

ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಜ್ಯೋತಿ ಸುರೇಖಾ ವೆನ್ನಮ್, ಅದಿತಿ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪರನೀತ್ ಕೌರ್ ಚಿನ್ನ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಭಾರತೀಯ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ತಂಡವು ಇಟಲಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 236-225 ಅಂಕಗಳ ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿತು.

ಪುರುಷರ ಕಾಂಪೌಂಡ್ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್ ವರ್ಮಾ, ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಥಮೇಶ್ ಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನೆದರ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 238-231ರ ಅಂತರದ ಜಯ ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಿಶ್ರ ತಂಡ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಜ್ಯೋತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್, ಎಸ್ಟೋನಿಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 158-157ರ ಅಂತರದ ರೋಚಕ ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿ ಚಿನ್ನ ಪದಕವನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

