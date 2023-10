🔝 TEAM of SAT-CHI💯🏸



🇮🇳's dynamic duo @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 has once again given us a moment that will go down in history.👏



With unparalleled teamwork, they have clinched the 1️⃣st ever Gold🥇 Medal in the Men Doubles Event.



Also the 1️⃣st ever Gold🥇 medal in… pic.twitter.com/Wf4rdQk4ML