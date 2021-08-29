ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 29, 2021
Paralympics: ಭಾವಿನಾಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಸೇರಿ ಗಣ್ಯರ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನ ಟೇಬಲ್ ಟೆನಿಸ್ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಭಾವಿನಾ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಭಾವಿನಾ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ರಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕವನ್ನು ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದುಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ಅವರ ಜೀವನ ಪಯಣವು ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿದಾಯಕವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಯುವ ಜನರನ್ನು ಕ್ರೀಡೆಯತ್ತ ಸೆಳೆಯಲಿದೆ’ ಎಂದು ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಗೆಲ್ಲುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಭಾವಿನಾ ಪಟೇಲ್‌ ಅವರು ಭಾರತದ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಪ್ರಿಯರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿದಾಯಕರಾಗಿ ಪರಿಣಮಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ (ಭಾವಿನಾ) ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ದೃಢತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕೌಶಲ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಕೀರ್ತಿ ತಂದಿವೆ. ಈ ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಸಾಧನೆಗಾಗಿ ನಿಮಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು’ ಎಂದು ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಾಜಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗರಾದ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಸೆಹ್ವಾಗ್, ಗೌತಮ್ ಗಂಭೀರ್, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕ ರವಿಶಂಕರ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕರು ಭಾವಿನಾ ಅವರನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

