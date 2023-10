ICC World Cup | ಮಂತ್ರ ಹಾಕಿ ಪಾಕ್‌ ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ ಕಿತ್ತ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ್ ಪಾಂಡ್ಯ!

I think #HardikPandya would have uttered #PKMKBForever and guess what immediately got rewarded with a wicket.



Power of #PKMKB 😂#Bharat that is #India stands at 8 - 0 🇮🇳❤️🔥#BHAvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #RohitSharma #JaspritBumrah #ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/VDWIC7oBzX