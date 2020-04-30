ಗುರುವಾರ , ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 30, 2020
ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್–19 ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಹೆಚ್ಚುತ್ತಿರುವುದೇಕೆ?: ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಏನಂದರು?

ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಪಿಡುಗು ಕೋವಿಡ್–19 ಭೀತಿಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಜಗತ್ತಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ಭೀತಿ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೇರೆಲ್ಲ ದೇಶಗಳಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸೋಂಕು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ. ಇದು ಆ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿನ ಆಡಳಿತ ವೈಫಲ್ಯವನ್ನು ಎತ್ತಿ ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸಿದ್ಧವಿಲ್ಲದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ ತಮ್ಮ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮವಾಗಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವುದರಿಂದಲೇ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಸೋಂಕು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಬೆಳಕಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿವೆ ಎಂದು ಸಮರ್ಥಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ 10 ಲಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಕೋವಿಡ್‌–19 ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಬೆಳಕಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ಬಳಿಕ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌, ‘ನಮ್ಮ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಕ್ರಮವು ವಿಶ್ವದ ಬೇರೆಲ್ಲ ದೇಶಗಳಿಗಿಂತ ಉತ್ತಮವಾಗಿರುವುದೇ ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ 10 ಲಕ್ಷ ಕೊರೊನಾವೈರಸ್‌ ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ವರದಿಯಾಗಲು ಕಾರಣ. ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಸುವುದರಲ್ಲಿ ಬೇರೆಲ್ಲ ದೇಶಗಳು ನಮಗಿಂತ ಹಿಂದುಳಿದಿವೆ. ಅದ್ದರಿಂದಲೇ ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿವೆ’ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬುಧವಾರ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಿರುವ ಈ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಅನ್ನು ಸುಮಾರು 42 ಸಾವಿರ ಟ್ವೀಟಿಗರು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 2.4 ಲಕ್ಷ ಮಂದಿ ಲೈಕ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಂತೆಯೇ, 59 ಸಾವಿರ ಜನರು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಟೀಕೆಗಳು ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿವೆ.

ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರೊಬ್ಬರು, ‘ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕೊರಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ 6 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ 34 ಕೋಟಿ ಇದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಾವು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಹೊಂದಿದ ಪ್ರತಿ ದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿರುವ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಿಂತಲೂ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಆದರೂ, ಅಮೆರಿಕವನ್ನು ಜಿಂಬಾಬ್ವೆಗಿಂತ ಉತ್ತಮ ಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿರಿಸಿರುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಟ್ರಂಪ್‌ಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು’ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ವ್ಯಂಗ್ಯಾತ್ಮಕವಾಗಿ ತಿವಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ವಿಶ್ವದಾದ್ಯಂತ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಮೂರನೇ ಒಂದರಷ್ಟು ಸೋಂಕು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಕಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿವೆ. ಜಗತ್ತಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ಒಟ್ಟು 32.1 ಲಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದು, 2,28,190 ಜನರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ‌ಅಮೆರಿಕವೊಂದರಲ್ಲೇ ಸುಮಾರು 10.64 ಲಕ್ಷ ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 61 ಸಾವಿರ ದಾಟಿದೆ. 

