ಅಬುದಾಬಿಯಿಂದ ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ ಬಂದಿಳಿದ 5 ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣ

ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ: ಗುರುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಅಬುದಾಬಿಯಿಂದ ಕೇರಳದ ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿಳಿದ 181 ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಪೈಕಿ 5 ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ.

ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ  ಥರ್ಮಲ್ ಸ್ಕ್ಯಾನಿಂಗ್‌ಗೊಳಪಡಿಸಿದಾಗ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಂಡುಬಂದಿದ್ದು ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಲುವಾ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯ ಐಸೋಲೇಷನ್ ವಾರ್ಡ್‌ಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಅಬುದಾಬಿಯಿಂದ ಒಬ್ಬ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರೊಬ್ಬರು ಅಸ್ವಸ್ಥರಾಗಿದ್ದು ಅವರನ್ನು ಎರ್ನಾಕುಳಂ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತದ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ಯಲಾಗಿದೆ 

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ವಂದೇ ಭಾರತ್ ಮಿಷನ್: ಯುಎಇಯಿಂದ ಕೇರಳಕ್ಕೆ 363 ಮಂದಿ ಭಾರತೀಯರ ಆಗಮನ

 

 

