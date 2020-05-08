ಅಬುದಾಬಿಯಿಂದ ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ ಬಂದಿಳಿದ 5 ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣ

ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ: ಗುರುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಅಬುದಾಬಿಯಿಂದ ಕೇರಳದ ಕೊಚ್ಚಿ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿಳಿದ 181 ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಪೈಕಿ 5 ಮಂದಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿವೆ.

ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಥರ್ಮಲ್ ಸ್ಕ್ಯಾನಿಂಗ್‌ಗೊಳಪಡಿಸಿದಾಗ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಕಂಡುಬಂದಿದ್ದು ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಲುವಾ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯ ಐಸೋಲೇಷನ್ ವಾರ್ಡ್‌ಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.ಅಬುದಾಬಿಯಿಂದ ಒಬ್ಬ ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರೊಬ್ಬರು ಅಸ್ವಸ್ಥರಾಗಿದ್ದು ಅವರನ್ನು ಎರ್ನಾಕುಳಂ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತದ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಕೇಂದ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಕರೆದೊಯ್ಯಲಾಗಿದೆ

Kerala: Out of the 181 people, who were brought to Cochin International Airport last night from Abu Dhabi, one passenger had some physical ailment. He was brought to a short-stay quarantine home arranged by Ernakulam district administration, in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/I22xHKtcS1

Kerala: Out of the 181 people, who were brought to Cochin International airport last night, from Abu Dhabi, 5 people were taken to isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva after they were found to have symptoms of #COVID19, during thermal screening. https://t.co/Ut29SzsxqE

