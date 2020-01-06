ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 6, 2020
ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಂದಲೆಯದ್ದೇ ಸದ್ದು 

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಜವಾಹರಲಾಲ್‌ ನೆಹರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ (ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು) ಪ್ರಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಮುಸುಕುಧಾರಿಗಳು ಮಾರಕಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳಿಂದ ನಡೆಸಿದ ದಾಳಿ, ದಾಂದಲೆ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ ಟೀಕೆಗೆ ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಾವಿರಾರು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಬೀದಿಗಿಳಿದಿದ್ದು, ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೀಗಿರುವಾಗಲೇ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳೇ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿನಲ್ಲಿವೆ. 

ಹಾಸ್ಟೆಲ್‌ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ, ಪೌರತ್ವ (ತಿದ್ದುಪಡಿ) ಕಾಯ್ದೆ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಪೌರತ್ವ ನೋಂದಣಿ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಜನಸಂಖ್ಯಾ ನೋಂದಣಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಹಲವು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದಲೂ ವಿವಿ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾ ನಿರತ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಮುಸುಕುಧಾರಿಗಳ ಗುಂಪು ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ.    

ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಪರ ವಿರೋಧದ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಬಳಕೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಸದ್ಯ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ ಆಗುತ್ತಿವೆ. #JNUattack, #JNUUnderAttack, #University, #JNUBleeds, #ABVP, #Delhi #JNUCampus #Gateway of India ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಖಂಡನೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.  ಘಟನೆಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟು ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಿಸುವ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಈ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. 

ಆರ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್‌, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ದಾಳಿಯ ಹಿಂದೆ ಇವೆ ಎಂದು ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಈ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ದಾಳಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಮುಂಬೈನ ಗೇಟ್‌ ವೇ ಆಫ್‌ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಬಳಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ  #Gateway of India ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಬಳಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳು, ಫೋಟೊಗಳು, ಘೋಷಣೆಗಳು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿವೆ. 

ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ನಡೆದ ದಾಳಿಯ ವೇಳೆ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ನಡೆದುಕೊಂಡ ರೀತಿಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ಖಂಡನೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು,  ಇದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ #Police ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಬಳಕೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.  

ಇನ್ನು ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕೈವಾಡವಿಲ್ಲ ಎನ್ನುವವರು #JNUViolence, #ShutDownJNU #LeftAttacksJNU ಎಂಬ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಬಿವಿಪಿಯ ಹೆಸರು ಕೆಡಿಸಲು ಎಡ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತದ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳ ಒಲವಿರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅಪಪ್ರಚಾರವಿದು. ಭಾನುವಾರದ ದಾಳಿ ಪೂರ್ವ ನಿಯೋಜಿತ ಕೃತ್ಯ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಆರೋಪಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಬರುವುದು ವಿದ್ಯೆಗೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು, ಎಎಂಯು, ಜಾಮಿಯಾ ಮಿಲಿಯಾ ಇಸ್ಲಾಮಿಯಾ ವಿವಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೂಂಡಾಗಿರಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇವುಗಳನ್ನು ಏಕೆ ನಿಷೇಧಿಸಬಾರದು ಎಂದೂ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಕೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅದಕ್ಕೆ #ShutDownJNU ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಹಾಕಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. 

