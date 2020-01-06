ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಜವಾಹರಲಾಲ್‌ ನೆಹರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ (ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು) ಪ್ರಾಂಗಣದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಮುಸುಕುಧಾರಿಗಳು ಮಾರಕಾಸ್ತ್ರಗಳಿಂದ ನಡೆಸಿದ ದಾಳಿ, ದಾಂದಲೆ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ ಟೀಕೆಗೆ ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಾವಿರಾರು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಬೀದಿಗಿಳಿದಿದ್ದು, ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹೀಗಿರುವಾಗಲೇ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳೇ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿನಲ್ಲಿವೆ.

ಹಾಸ್ಟೆಲ್‌ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಹೆಚ್ಚಳ, ಪೌರತ್ವ (ತಿದ್ದುಪಡಿ) ಕಾಯ್ದೆ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಪೌರತ್ವ ನೋಂದಣಿ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಜನಸಂಖ್ಯಾ ನೋಂದಣಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಹಲವು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದಲೂ ವಿವಿ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನಾ ನಿರತ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಮುಸುಕುಧಾರಿಗಳ ಗುಂಪು ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ.

ಘಟನೆಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದ ಪರ ವಿರೋಧದ ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಬಳಕೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳು ಸದ್ಯ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟಾಪ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ ಆಗುತ್ತಿವೆ. #JNUattack, #JNUUnderAttack, #University, #JNUBleeds, #ABVP, #Delhi #JNUCampus #Gateway of India ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಖಂಡನೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಘಟನೆಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಒಗ್ಗಟ್ಟು ಪ್ರದರ್ಶಿಸುವ ಸಲುವಾಗಿ ಈ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

Students of @UniofOxford are in solidarity with #JNU Let tomorrow be a day of student protests and solidarity. And of holding those in power accountable, starting with the Vice-chancellor and the Delhi police that stood silent during #JNUattack https://t.co/JsjJlyoj56 — Deepa Kurup (@deepakurup) January 5, 2020

It’s 6 26 am, Just got home from the protest at gateway of India, mumbai against the #JNUViolence

It was great to see youngsters & seniors recite patriotic poems, singing songs describing our great #India

Our Unity is our strength!#JNUattack #EmergencyinJNU #MumbaiWithJNU pic.twitter.com/I6zagnGHAN — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) January 6, 2020

ಆರ್‌ಎಸ್‌ಎಸ್‌, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ದಾಳಿಯ ಹಿಂದೆ ಇವೆ ಎಂದು ಹಲವು ಮಂದಿ ಈ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

ದಾಳಿ ಖಂಡಿಸಿ ಮುಂಬೈನ ಗೇಟ್‌ ವೇ ಆಫ್‌ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಬಳಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ #Gateway of India ಹ್ಯಾಶ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಬಳಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳು, ಫೋಟೊಗಳು, ಘೋಷಣೆಗಳು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ನಡೆದ ದಾಳಿಯ ವೇಳೆ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ನಡೆದುಕೊಂಡ ರೀತಿಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆಯೂ ಖಂಡನೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಇದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ #Police ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಬಳಕೆಯಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಇನ್ನು ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು ಮೇಲಿನ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕೈವಾಡವಿಲ್ಲ ಎನ್ನುವವರು #JNUViolence, #ShutDownJNU #LeftAttacksJNU ಎಂಬ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಬಿವಿಪಿಯ ಹೆಸರು ಕೆಡಿಸಲು ಎಡ ಸಿದ್ಧಾಂತದ ಸಂಘಟನೆಗಳ ಒಲವಿರುವ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನಡೆಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಅಪಪ್ರಚಾರವಿದು. ಭಾನುವಾರದ ದಾಳಿ ಪೂರ್ವ ನಿಯೋಜಿತ ಕೃತ್ಯ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಆರೋಪಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

It was a pre-planned poor propogonda against @ABVPVoice that exposes narrow minded Leftis!

So this masked girl wore similar clothes to the ABVP member to frame her?#LeftAttacksJNU#ShutDownJNU pic.twitter.com/zS7JBJXrS1 — AnilbhaipurohitBJP (@Anilpurohitbjp) January 6, 2020

ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯಗಳಿಗೆ ಬರುವುದು ವಿದ್ಯೆಗೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಜೆಎನ್‌ಯು, ಎಎಂಯು, ಜಾಮಿಯಾ ಮಿಲಿಯಾ ಇಸ್ಲಾಮಿಯಾ ವಿವಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಗೂಂಡಾಗಿರಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇವುಗಳನ್ನು ಏಕೆ ನಿಷೇಧಿಸಬಾರದು ಎಂದೂ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಕೇಳಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅದಕ್ಕೆ #ShutDownJNU ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಹಾಕಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.

Why JNU University should run?? Students are coming to University not to get education but for गुंडागर्दी. University like JNU, AMU & Jimiya are wasting money of tax payers. These are third class University. Govt should close University on as early as possible.#ShutDownJNU — Prashant (@ppsmaratha) January 6, 2020

JNU is last battleground for left.

Their attack on AVBP students was preplanned. They got tactical support from Radia journalists, failed Bollytards, Congress as well from new breeds of Urban Naxals.#JNUViolence #LeftAttacksJNU #ShutDownJNU pic.twitter.com/tFynARkOk9 — Gyanendra Giri (@iGyanendraGiri) January 6, 2020