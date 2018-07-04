ನಟಿ ಸೊನಾಲಿ ಬೇಂದ್ರೆಗೆ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್: ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ತನ್ನ ದೇಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ನಟಿ ಸೊನಾಲಿ ಬೇಂದ್ರೆ ಬುಧವಾರ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಹಿರಂಗ ಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೈ ಗ್ರೇಡ್ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಇರುವುದು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಹೇಳಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
’ಕೆಲವು ಸಲ ಬದುಕು ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ತಿರುವು ತಂದೊಡ್ಡುತ್ತದೆ. ನಾನು ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗಷ್ಟೆ ಒಳಗಾದ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೈ ಗ್ರೇಡ್ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಇರುವುದು ಕಂಡುಬಂದಿದ್ದು, ದೇಹದ ಎಲ್ಲ ಕಡೆಗೂ ಹರಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಸಹಿಸಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾದ ನೋವಿನಿಂದಾಗಿ ಕೆಲವು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಒಳಗಾದೆ, ಅಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಅನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಇದು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ನನ್ನ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಪ್ತ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರ ಬಳಗ ನನ್ನ ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕೆ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರಿಗೆಲ್ಲ ನನ್ನ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆಗಳು’ ಎಂದು ಸೊನಾಲಿ ಬೇಂದ್ರೆ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಅಗತ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಾವು ಪೂರ್ಣ ನಂಬಿಕೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರತಿ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೋರಾಟ ನಡೆಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಈ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ನನಗೆ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಬಲ ನನಗೆ, ಮುಂದಿನ ಸಮರಕ್ಕೆ ಶಕ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಸೊನಾಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ ಕಂಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಅನೇಕರು ತಲ್ಲಣ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕರು ಶೀಘ್ರ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗುವಂತೆ ಕೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದಲ್ಲಿ...
1994ರಲ್ಲಿ ಗೋವಿಂದ ಅಭಿನಯದ ಆಗ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸಿದ ಸೊನಾಲಿ ಬೇಂದ್ರೆ, 90ರ ದಶಕ ಹಾಗೂ 2000ರ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭದವರೆಗೂ ಬೇಡಿಕೆಯ ನಟಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಸರ್ಫರೋಷ್, ಡೂಪ್ಲಿಕೇಟ್ಮ ಮೇಜರ್ ಸಾಬ್, ಹಮ್ ಸಾಥ್ ಸಾಥ್ ಹೇ, ದಿಲ್ಜಾಲೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಬಾಬು ದೇಸಿ ಮಾಮ್ ಸೇರಿ ಅನೇಕ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಅಭಿನಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕನ್ನಡದ ’ಪ್ರೀತ್ಸೆ’ ಹಾಗೂ ತಮಿಳು, ತೆಲುಗು, ಮರಾಠಿ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊನೆಯದಾಗಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಚಿತ್ರ 2013ರಲ್ಲಿ ತೆರೆಕಂಡ ’ಒನ್ಸ್ ಅಪ್ಆನ್ ಎ ಟೈಮ್ ಇನ್ ಮುಂಬಯಿ’. ಡ್ರಾಮೀಬಾಜ್, ಇಂಡಿಯಾಸ್ ಗಾಟ್ ಟ್ಯಾಲೆಂಟ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಐಡಲ್ ಟಿವಿ ಶೋ ಹಾಗೂ ಕೆಲವು ಧಾರಾವಾಹಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು.
Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . 🙏🏽 @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes. https://t.co/vI537mH47j
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 4, 2018
Sending you strength and love! ♥️
— Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) July 4, 2018
Wishing @iamsonalibendre victory over cancer. Hope you are back soon.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 4, 2018
Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018
