ಶರ್ಟ್-ಪ್ಯಾಂಟ್ ಧರಿಸಿದ ಆನೆ; ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ವೈರಲ್

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ, 'ಇನ್‌ಕ್ರೆಡಿಬಲ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ' ಎಂಬ ಶೀರ್ಷಿಕೆ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿರುವ ಹೊಸ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗೆ ಗ್ರಾಸವಾಗಿದೆ.

ನೀವಿದನ್ನು ಗಮನವಿಟ್ಟು ನೋಡಿದರೆ, ಶರ್ಟ್ ಪ್ಯಾಂಟ್ ಧರಿಸಿದ ಆನೆಯು ಮಾವುತನೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಡೆದಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ದೃಶ್ಯವನ್ನು ಕಾಣಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ.

ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡುತ್ತಿರುವಂತೆಯೇ ನೇರಳೆ ಬಣ್ಣದ ಅಂಗಿ, ಬಿಳಿ ಬಣ್ಣದ ಪ್ಯಾಂಟ್, ಕಪ್ಪು ಬೆಲ್ಟ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಹಣೆಗೆ ವಿಶೇಷವಾದ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಬಹುದಾಗಿದೆ.

 

 

 

'ಇನ್‌ಕ್ರೆಡಿಬಲ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ, ಎಲಿ-ಪ್ಯಾಂಟ್' ಎಂಬ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್ ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಆನೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದರ ಹಿಂದೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ವಿಶೇಷ ಅರ್ಥ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆಯೇ ಎಂಬುದು ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿಲ್ಲ.

 

ಆದರೆ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಪಾಲಿಗಂತೂ ಮೋಜು ಉಂಟು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ 26 ಸಾವಿರಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಲೈಕ್ಸ್ ಬಂದಿದ್ದು, 2.3 ಸಾವಿರಕ್ಕಿಂತಲೂ ಅಧಿಕ ರಿಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ಗೆ ರಸವತ್ತಾದ ಕಾಮೆಂಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಪೈಕಿ ಡಾ. ಚಾರುಹಾಸ್ ಎಂಬವರು 10 ಟೈಲರ್‌ಗಳು ಮಾಪನ ಮಾಡಿ ಪ್ಯಾಂಟ್ ಹೋಲಿಗೆ ಮಾಡಿರಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

ಇನ್ನು ಕೆಲವರು ಇದು ಇನ್‌ಕ್ರೆಡಿಬಲ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಆಗಲು ಹೇಗೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯ ಎಂದು ವಿಮರ್ಶೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anand Mahindra
Viral Tweet
Viral

