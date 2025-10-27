ಸೋಮವಾರ, 27 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebrandspotpr spot
ADVERTISEMENT
ಪ್ರಾಯೋಜಿತ ಲೇಖನ

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened applications for VITEEE 2026, inviting aspiring engineers for next step toward their dream careers.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 27 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 10:14 IST
Last Updated : 27 ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 2025, 10:14 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
Visvesvaraya Technological UniversityVIT EducationDream Career

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಇದು ಪ್ರಾಯೋಜಿತ ಲೇಖನ ಸರಣಿಯ ಭಾಗ.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT