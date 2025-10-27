Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened applications for VITEEE 2026, inviting aspiring engineers for next step toward their dream careers.

<p><em><strong>Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened applications for VITEEE 2026, inviting aspiring engineers to take the next step toward their dream careers.</strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Students can now apply online at <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.viteee.vit.ac.in&source=gmail-imap&ust=1762161058000000&usg=AOvVaw0ImhKPKTt6LqOFGSjhKiIC" rel="nofollow">www.viteee.vit.ac.in</a> for admission to VIT’s flagship engineering programs offered across its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal. </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>VITEEE 2026 will be conducted in a single phase, scheduled from 28th April 2026 to 3rd May 2026. </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>The exam will be held in 134 test cities across India and at 9 international test centres, providing students the flexibility to choose a location based on their place of study or native region. </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>With world-class infrastructure, strong industry linkages, and excellent placement opportunities, VIT continues to be one of India’s most sought-after destinations for engineering education.</strong></em></p>.<div><p><strong>ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tpml.pv">ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ </a>| <a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/prajavani-kannada-news-app/id1535764933">ಐಒಎಸ್</a> | <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va94OfB1dAw2Z4q5mK40">ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್</a>, <a href="https://www.twitter.com/prajavani">ಎಕ್ಸ್</a>, <a href="https://www.fb.com/prajavani.net">ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್</a> ಮತ್ತು <a href="https://www.instagram.com/prajavani">ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂ</a>ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.</strong></p></div>