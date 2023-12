+91 80350 73966

About Wonderla Holidays Ltd:

Wonderla Holidays Limited is India’s largest and most popular amusement park operator. The company currently owns and operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and a resort at Bengaluru named ‘Wonderla Resort’. Many of its rides are custom made and imported from reputed international suppliers, making them unique in India. Wonderla parks have been visited by over 4 crores visitors since 2000 making them the most visited amusement parks in India. Wonderla is among the top ranked amusement parks in India and Asia.

