ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಎಚ್‌ಎಎಲ್‌ ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆಯ ಫೋರ್ಜ್ ಫೌಂಡ್ರಿ ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಬುಧವಾರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 9.30ರ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಆಕಸ್ಮಿಕ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಅಪಘಾತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರಿಗೂ ತೊಂದರೆಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ.

ಮೆಗ್ನೆಷಿಯಂ ರಾಸಾಯನಿಕ ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯ ಇಡಲಾಗಿದ್ದ ಸ್ಥಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊತ್ತಿಕೊಂಡಿತು. ಎಚ್‌ಎಎಲ್‌ನ ಎಂಟು ಅಗ್ನಿಶಾಮಕ ವಾಹನಗಳು ಬೆಂಕಿ ನಂದಿಸುವ ಕಾರ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಗ್ನವಾಗಿವೆ ಎಂದು ವೈಟ್‌ಫೀಲ್ಡ್‌ ಡಿಸಿಪಿ ಅನುಚೇತ್‌ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮುಂಜಾನೆ 9 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಕ್ರಾಪ್ ಯಾರ್ಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿತು. ಈ ಸ್ಕ್ರಾಪ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮ್ಯಾಗ್ನೇಶಿಯಂ ಸಹ ಇತ್ತು. ಬೆಂಕಿಯನ್ನು ನಂದಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಜೀವ ಹಾಗೂ ಆಸ್ತಿನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಎಚ್‌ಎಎಲ್‌ನ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಸಂಯೋಜಕ ಗೋಪಾಲ್ ಸುತರ್ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಗ್ನಿಶಾಮಕ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಇಡೀ ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಸುತ್ತುವರಿದು ಬೆಂಕಿ ನಂದಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇನ್ನೆರಡು ಗಂಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿಯನ್ನು ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಆರಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಜನರು ವಿಡಿಯೊಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Chemical fire inside the premises of the HAL's Forge & Foundary division @ 9.30 am. Magnesium scrap stockpile has caught fire. 8 fire tenders are operating. The area has been cordoned off. No casualties reported. Another 2 hours need to douse the fire.@DeccanHerald @nkaggere pic.twitter.com/9VV2ClAqnE — Chaithanya (@ChaithanyaSwamy) April 29, 2020

Fire Break in HAL pic.twitter.com/887YKBDHdm — Jojo (@jagdishjojawar) April 29, 2020

Huge fire in HAL warehouse in Bangalore (HAL old airport rd). Seems to be coming from a magnesium yard. Dense fumes and magnesium particles in the air!

Fire has been raging since at least 10am. Occasional explosions heard from the fire.@BangaloreMirror pic.twitter.com/wOKQcHlVxN — Anirudh Tulasiram (@anifooty) April 29, 2020