ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಗಲಭೆಯ ವಿಡಿಯೊ, ಫೋಟೊ ಕಳಿಸಲು ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಮನವಿ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ Updated:

ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಡಿ.19ರಂದು ನಡೆದ ಗಲಭೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಫೋಟೊ ಅಥವಾ ವಿಡಿಯೊ ಇದ್ದರೆ mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com ವಿಳಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ಇಮೇಲ್ ಮಾಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತ ಡಾ.ಹರ್ಷ ಪಿ.ಎಸ್. ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದಾಖಲೆಗಳನ್ನು 94808 02327 ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಗೆ ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಯಾಪ್ ಸಹ ಕಳಿಸಬಹುದು. ಈ ದಾಖಲೆಗಳು ಸತ್ಯವನ್ನು ಎತ್ತಿಹಿಡಿಯುವಲ್ಲಿ ತನಿಖಾ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

