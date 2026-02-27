ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 27 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedistricttumakuru
ADVERTISEMENT

ತುಮಕೂರಿನ ಅಕ್ಕಿರಾಂಪುರ ಸಂತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ರೂಪಾಯಿ ವ್ಯವಹಾರ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 27 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 9:53 IST
Last Updated : 27 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 9:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
tumakursheep

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT