ಬುಧವಾರ, 4 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedistrictvijayapura
ADVERTISEMENT

ವಿಜಯಪುರ: ಸಕ್ಕರೆ ಕಾರ್ಖಾನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಅವಘಡ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 4 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 13:30 IST
Last Updated : 4 ಫೆಬ್ರುವರಿ 2026, 13:30 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
Fire

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT