ಶ್ವಾಸಕೋಶ ಸೋಂಕು: ಬಹುಭಾಷಾ ನಟಿ ಮೀನಾ ಪತಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾಸಾಗರ್ ನಿಧನ

ಚೆನ್ನೈ: ಬಹುಭಾಷಾ ನಟಿ ಮೀನಾ ಅವರ ಪತಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾಸಾಗರ್ ಇಂದು (ಬುಧವಾರ) ಮುಂಜಾನೆ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಇತ್ತೀಚಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ಶ್ವಾಸಕೋಶ ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಸೋಂಕಿನಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು ವಿದ್ಯಾಸಾಗರ್ ಚೆನ್ನೈನ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊನೆಯುಸಿರೆಳೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ವಿದ್ಯಾಸಾಗರ್ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ಶರತ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಹಾಗೂ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮೀನಾ ಪತಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾಸಾಗರ್ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಆತಂಕವಾಯಿತು. ಮೀನಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬದಿಂದ ಸಂತಾಪಗಳು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ’ ಎಂದು ನಟ ಶರತ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಕನ್ನಡ, ತೆಲುಗು, ತಮಿಳು, ಮಲಯಾಳಂ ಸೇರಿ ಹಲವು ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿನಯಿಸಿರುವ ಮೀನಾ ಅವರು 2009ರಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಯಮಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾಸಾಗರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಮದುವೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ದಂಪತಿಗೆ 11 ವರ್ಷದ ಮಗಳು ನೈನಿಕಾ ಇದ್ದಾಳೆ. 

Sandalwood
Meena
Death News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

