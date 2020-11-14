ಶನಿವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 14, 2020
25 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ ಲೋಕಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ Podcast

ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್‌ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಆಡಂಬರದ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಆಚರಿಸದೇ ಇದ್ದರೂ, ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿರುವ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ-ನಟಿಯರಾದ ಅಮೀರ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌, ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌, ಅಮಿತಾಬ್‌ ಬಚ್ಚನ್‌, ಕಾಜೋಲ್‌, ಅಜಯ್‌ ದೇವಗನ್‌, ಮಾಧುರಿ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ತಾರೆಯರು ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬೆಳಕಿನ ಹಬ್ಬವು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಭರವಸೆ ತಂದುಕೊಡಲಿ. ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿರಿ ಎಂದು ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ತಾರೆಯರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deepavali
Salman Khan
Amir Khan
Kajol Devgan

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್‌ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ: ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿಪೂಜೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ: ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿಪೂಜೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ
ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ
ಬೆಳಕಿನ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ‘ಗಂಗಾವತಿ ಸಜ್ಜು’ ಬೆಳಕಿನ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ‘ಗಂಗಾವತಿ ಸಜ್ಜು’
ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ
ದೀಪಾವಳಿಗೂ ಮೊದಲು ಅತಿಥಿ ಉಪನ್ಯಾಸಕರ ಗೌರವಧನ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ: ಆಯನೂರು ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್‌ ದೀಪಾವಳಿಗೂ ಮೊದಲು ಅತಿಥಿ ಉಪನ್ಯಾಸಕರ ಗೌರವಧನ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ: ಆಯನೂರು ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್‌
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಇಂದು ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ: ನಾಗತಿಹಳ್ಳಿ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ ಇಂದು ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರೊಂದಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ: ನಾಗತಿಹಳ್ಳಿ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ
ಕಲಬುರ್ಗಿ
ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಪಾಕ್‌ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಇಮ್ರಾನ್‌ ಖಾನ್ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಪಾಕ್‌ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಇಮ್ರಾನ್‌ ಖಾನ್
ವಿದೇಶ
ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್‌ ಎಂಪೈರ್‌ಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕಟ್ಟಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕಿತ್ತಳೆ ಬಣ್ಣದ ದೀಪಗಳ ಅಲಂಕಾರ ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್‌ ಎಂಪೈರ್‌ಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ಕಟ್ಟಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕಿತ್ತಳೆ ಬಣ್ಣದ ದೀಪಗಳ ಅಲಂಕಾರ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಗೋರೆ ಹಬ್ಬ: ಹೊಡೆದಾಟಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲಿ ಸಗಣಿಯೇ ಆಯುಧ! ಗೋರೆ ಹಬ್ಬ: ಹೊಡೆದಾಟಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲಿ ಸಗಣಿಯೇ ಆಯುಧ!
ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ‘ದೀಪಾವಳಿ‘ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ‘ದೀಪಾವಳಿ‘ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ನಿರ್ಣಯ
ವಿದೇಶ
ಯೋಧರ ಜತೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಆಚರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಯೋಧರ ಜತೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಆಚರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಪ್ರಚಲಿತ Podcast: ಹಸಿರು ಪಟಾಕಿ ಪರಿಸರ ಸ್ನೇಹಿಯೇ? ಪ್ರಚಲಿತ Podcast: ಹಸಿರು ಪಟಾಕಿ ಪರಿಸರ ಸ್ನೇಹಿಯೇ?
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಜನತೆಗೆ ‘ದೀಪಾವಳಿ‘ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಜನತೆಗೆ ‘ದೀಪಾವಳಿ‘ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ದೀಪಾವಳಿ: ಕತ್ತಲೆಯಿಂದ ಬೆಳಕಿನೆಡೆಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ: ಕತ್ತಲೆಯಿಂದ ಬೆಳಕಿನೆಡೆಗೆ
ಧರ್ಮ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಕನ್ನಡ ಧ್ವನಿ
ಧರ್ಮ
ಆಳ–ಅಗಲ
ದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿ
ಧರ್ಮ
ಲೇಖನಗಳು
ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್
ಧಾರವಾಡ
ಲೇಖನಗಳು
ಧಾರವಾಡ
 