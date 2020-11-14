ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು

ಮುಂಬೈ: ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಆಡಂಬರದ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಆಚರಿಸದೇ ಇದ್ದರೂ, ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿರುವ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರು ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ-ನಟಿಯರಾದ ಅಮೀರ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌, ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್‌ ಖಾನ್‌, ಅಮಿತಾಬ್‌ ಬಚ್ಚನ್‌, ಕಾಜೋಲ್‌, ಅಜಯ್‌ ದೇವಗನ್‌, ಮಾಧುರಿ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್‌ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ತಾರೆಯರು ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಬೆಳಕಿನ ಹಬ್ಬವು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಭರವಸೆ ತಂದುಕೊಡಲಿ. ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿರಿ ಎಂದು ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ತಾರೆಯರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್‌ ತಾರೆಯರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ...

May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment.

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali!

This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe🙏🙏#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/18b5GLV1HP

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2020