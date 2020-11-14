ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ತಾರೆಯರು
ಮುಂಬೈ: ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಆಡಂಬರದ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಆಚರಿಸದೇ ಇದ್ದರೂ, ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿರುವ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ತಾರೆಯರು ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ-ನಟಿಯರಾದ ಅಮೀರ್ ಖಾನ್, ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್ ಖಾನ್, ಅಮಿತಾಬ್ ಬಚ್ಚನ್, ಕಾಜೋಲ್, ಅಜಯ್ ದೇವಗನ್, ಮಾಧುರಿ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ತಾರೆಯರು ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಬೆಳಕಿನ ಹಬ್ಬವು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಭರವಸೆ ತಂದುಕೊಡಲಿ. ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿರಿ ಎಂದು ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ತಾರೆಯರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಶುಭಾಶಯ ಕೋರಿದ ಬಾಲಿವುಡ್ ತಾರೆಯರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿವೆ...
Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe
Styled by #AshleyRebello pic.twitter.com/pdvVNt6ElC
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 14, 2020
Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 🙏🏼
May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment.
Love.
a.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 14, 2020
HAPPY DIWALI OYE 🪔 pic.twitter.com/yswbalNXwh
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 14, 2020
Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali!
This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe🙏🙏#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/18b5GLV1HP
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2020
A very happy Diwali to everyone!
Love! Love! Love! ❤️#happydiwali2020 #दीपावली pic.twitter.com/krlIxdLZrJ
— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) November 14, 2020
May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity ✨ #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/0a0dlFF11F
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2020
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನು ಲೈಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ, ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ.
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿಯನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.
ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಮೂಲಕ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳ ಅಪ್ಡೇಟ್ಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ.