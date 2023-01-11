RRR Wins Golden Globe: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ
ಎಸ್.ಎಸ್. ರಾಜಮೌಳಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಆರ್ಆರ್ಆರ್ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ 'ನಾಟು ನಾಟು' ಹಾಡಿಗೆ ಗೋಲ್ಡನ್ ಗ್ಲೋಬ್ ಅವಾರ್ಡ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಲಭಿಸಿದೆ.
ಇದರಂತೆ ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ.
'ಇಂದೊಂದು ವಿಶೇಷವಾದ ಸಾಧನೆ' ಎಂದು ಇಡೀ ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
ಆರ್ಆರ್ಆರ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ 'ನಾಟು ನಾಟು' ಹಾಡು 2023ರ ಗೋಲ್ಡನ್ ಗ್ಲೋಬ್ 'ಬೆಸ್ಟ್ ಒರಿಜಿನಲ್ ಸಾಂಗ್' ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಬಾಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಎಂ.ಎಂ. ಕೀರವಾಣಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಾಟು ನಾಟು ಹಾಡಿಗೆ ಕಾಲ ಭೈರವ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಸಿಪ್ಲಿಗಂಜ್ ಕಂಠ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಆರ್ಆರ್ಆರ್ ಚಿತ್ರವು ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ₹1,200 ಕೋಟಿಗೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮೊತ್ತವನ್ನು ಸಂಗ್ರಹಿಸಿತ್ತು.
ಪ್ರಮುಖರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು:
And the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD FOR BEST ORIGINAL SONG Goes to #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023
SPEECHLESS🙏🏻
Music truly knows no boundaries.
Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:)
I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release🤗#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/cMnnzYEjrV
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023
Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and lyricist Chandrabose garu and the entire team that created this wonderful song Naatu Naatu which has made every Indian proud by winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 . Not to forget @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for their great dance https://t.co/Pkr7uDoygQ
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2023
Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023
Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song! https://t.co/1Z8QITdWJj
— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) January 11, 2023
Congrats and well done on the award. #rrrmovie #naatunaatu https://t.co/Fx4QqkZ6Bc
— David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 11, 2023
What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏
Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏
Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!
India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023
Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!
I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023
Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4GihzD1k3b
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2023
Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power.#NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ZpIQ7TbI5K
— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 11, 2023
Delighted to see the world stand up for an Indian Cinema. Congrats @mmkeeravaani , @ssrajamouli , @tarak9999 , @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of #RRRMovie for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 for the best original song.#NaatuNaatu @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/R23ey1qyCZ
— Mammootty (@mammukka) January 11, 2023
Congratulations to Music Director Shri @mmkeeravaani garu, Director Shri @ssrajamouli garu, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie on winning the Best Original Song award for #NaatuNaatu at #GoldenGlobes2023.
May you bring more glories to Indian cinema! pic.twitter.com/CEkDL1oi4W
— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 11, 2023
Great news to start the day: RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins best original song at Golden Globes, a first for Indian cinema. Great moment for Telugu cinema as Telugu song goes truly global! Congrats team RRR!! https://t.co/oIZbTwIeqg 👍👍👍
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 11, 2023
Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song. #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/kYL1QczZ44
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 11, 2023
What a moment for #IndianCinema! Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie! Specially to the masters @mmkeeravaani &. @ssrajamouli! And to our friends @AlwaysRamCharan & #JrNTR! They literally danced into the hearts of audiences worldwide! Jai Ho!😍🇮🇳 #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/QTMMRCWJpk
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 11, 2023
Proudest moment ever ♥️#RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/Efd9kVpEKF
— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 11, 2023
Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR 💐on the way to the oscars now👏👏👏💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 11, 2023
Finally, the @goldenglobes recognised arrival of 🇮🇳#Indiancinema on International stage.
Congratulations to team #RRR and 'Nattu Nattu' song for receiving the 'Best Original Song' award.#RRRMovie #NattuNattu #GoldenGlobes2023
#JrNTR #Ramcharan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/UD3bXsR1Jm
— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 11, 2023
Absolutely well deserved #GoldenGlobes2023 victory for #NaatuNaatu by #MMKeeravani. Perfect song made for a movie, showcasing the movie in all its glory - friendship, perseverance, fighting spirit, energy, sacrifice and love, this was the best. Will certainly win Oscar. @RRRMovie https://t.co/DCLIWeZmo6
— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) January 11, 2023
