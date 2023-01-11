ಬುಧವಾರ, ಜನವರಿ 11, 2023
26 °C
ಸಿನಿಮಾ ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟ್‌ಚೆಕ್ಧರ್ಮಪದಬಂಧಕಾರ್ಟೂನ್ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿದಿನದ ಸೂಕ್ತಿಆರೋಗ್ಯಮಹಿಳೆಸೌಂದರ್ಯಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್PV ವೆಬ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ಕ್ಲೂಸಿವ್
close

RRR Wins Golden Globe: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಿಶೇಷ Updated:

ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ : | |

ಎಸ್.ಎಸ್. ರಾಜಮೌಳಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಆರ್‌ಆರ್‌ಆರ್ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ 'ನಾಟು ನಾಟು' ಹಾಡಿಗೆ ಗೋಲ್ಡನ್‌ ಗ್ಲೋಬ್‌ ಅವಾರ್ಡ್ಸ್‌ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಲಭಿಸಿದೆ.

ಇದರಂತೆ ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಗಣ್ಯರಿಂದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ. 

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: 

'ಇಂದೊಂದು ವಿಶೇಷವಾದ ಸಾಧನೆ' ಎಂದು ಇಡೀ ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಆರ್‌ಆರ್‌ಆರ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾದ 'ನಾಟು ನಾಟು' ಹಾಡು 2023ರ ಗೋಲ್ಡನ್‌ ಗ್ಲೋಬ್‌‌ 'ಬೆಸ್ಟ್‌ ಒರಿಜಿನಲ್‌ ಸಾಂಗ್‌' ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಬಾಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.  

ಎಂ.ಎಂ. ಕೀರವಾಣಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ ಮಾಡಿದ ನಾಟು ನಾಟು ಹಾಡಿಗೆ ಕಾಲ ಭೈರವ ಮತ್ತು ರಾಹುಲ್ ಸಿಪ್ಲಿಗಂಜ್ ಕಂಠ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಆರ್‌ಆರ್‌ಆರ್ ಚಿತ್ರವು ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ  ₹1,200 ಕೋಟಿಗೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮೊತ್ತವನ್ನು ಸಂಗ್ರಹಿಸಿತ್ತು. 

ಪ್ರಮುಖರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು: 

 

RRR
SS Rajamouli
Golden Globes
AWARDS

ತಾಜಾ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಟೆಲಿಗ್ರಾಂ ಚಾನೆಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಡೌನ್‌ಲೋಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ ಆ್ಯಪ್

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಪುಟವನ್ನುಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ಈ ವಿಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು

RRR ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ‘ನಾಟು ನಾಟು‘ ಹಾಡಿಗೆ ಗೋಲ್ಡನ್ ಗ್ಲೋಬ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗೌರವ RRR ಸಿನಿಮಾದ ‘ನಾಟು ನಾಟು‘ ಹಾಡಿಗೆ ಗೋಲ್ಡನ್ ಗ್ಲೋಬ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗೌರವ
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಹಾಲುಮತ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ವೈಭವ: ಮೂವರಿಗೆ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ ಹಾಲುಮತ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ವೈಭವ: ಮೂವರಿಗೆ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಆರ್‌. ಪೂರ್ಣಿಮಾಗೆ ಗೌರಿಸುಂದರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಆರ್‌. ಪೂರ್ಣಿಮಾಗೆ ಗೌರಿಸುಂದರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
‘ಆರ್‌ಆರ್‌ಆರ್‌’ ಆಸ್ಕರ್ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲುತ್ತೆ: ಜೇಸನ್ ಬ್ಲಮ್ ‘ಆರ್‌ಆರ್‌ಆರ್‌’ ಆಸ್ಕರ್ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲುತ್ತೆ: ಜೇಸನ್ ಬ್ಲಮ್
ಸಿನಿಮಾ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಗುರುರಾಜ್‌ - ಕಪ್ಪೆಗಳ ಅಧ್ಯಯನದ ‘ಫ್ರಾಗ್ ವಾಚರ್’ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಗುರುರಾಜ್‌ - ಕಪ್ಪೆಗಳ ಅಧ್ಯಯನದ ‘ಫ್ರಾಗ್ ವಾಚರ್’
ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಗಣಪತಿ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿ - ಜನಮನ ಸೆಳೆದ ತಹಶೀಲ್ದಾರ್ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಗಣಪತಿ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಿ - ಜನಮನ ಸೆಳೆದ ತಹಶೀಲ್ದಾರ್
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಮಂಜಮ್ಮ - ‘ಹಳ್ಳಿ ಸಿರಿ’ಯ ಯಶೋಗಾಥೆ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಮಂಜಮ್ಮ - ‘ಹಳ್ಳಿ ಸಿರಿ’ಯ ಯಶೋಗಾಥೆ
ಮಹಿಳೆ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ನಹಿದಾ ಜಮ ಜಮ್ - ಜನರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ನಹಿದಾ ಜಮ ಜಮ್ - ಜನರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ರಾಧಾಮಣಿ - ಅಂತರ್ಜಾತಿ ಮರುಮದುವೆಯ ಕಾಯಕ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ರಾಧಾಮಣಿ - ಅಂತರ್ಜಾತಿ ಮರುಮದುವೆಯ ಕಾಯಕ
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ - ಆಟ, ಪಾಠ, ಹಸಿರು ನೋಟ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ - ಆಟ, ಪಾಠ, ಹಸಿರು ನೋಟ
ಸಂರಕ್ಷಣೆ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ರವಿಕುಮಾರ್ - ಹೋರಾಟವೇ ಇವರ ಬದುಕು ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ರವಿಕುಮಾರ್ - ಹೋರಾಟವೇ ಇವರ ಬದುಕು
ರಾಜ್ಯ
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಸೈಕ್ಲಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ‘ಕೀರ್ತಿ’ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಸಾಧಕರು 2023 | ಸೈಕ್ಲಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ‘ಕೀರ್ತಿ’
ಇತರ ಕ್ರೀಡೆಗಳು

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಪಿಕ್ಸ್

ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ
ಸಂಪಾದಕೀಯ
ಲೇಖನಗಳು
ಸಂಗತ
ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ
ಸಮಗ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ
ಸಂಗತ
ಪಡಸಾಲೆ
ಸಂಪಾದಕೀಯ
ವಿದೇಶ
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ
ಸಂಗತ
 