AQI 750ರಿಂದ 68ಕ್ಕೆ ಇಳಿಸಿದ ಚೀನಾದಿಂದ ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ವಾಯುಮಾಲಿನ್ಯ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಸಲಹೆ

Both China and India know the struggle with air pollution amid rapid urbanization 🌫️📊.— Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) December 15, 2025
🌫️➡️🌤️ While the challenge remains complex, China’s sustained efforts over the past decade have delivered noticeable improvements.
📌 In the coming days, we’ll share a bite-sized series… pic.twitter.com/0ZG4Rl8ISD
How did Beijing tackle air pollution? 🌏💨— Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) December 16, 2025
Step 1: Vehicle emissions control 🚗⚡
🔹 Adopt ultra-strict regulations like China 6NI (on par with Euro 6)
🔹 Phase-out retired old, high-emission vehicles
🔹 Curb car growth via license-plate lotteries and odd-even / weekday driving… pic.twitter.com/E0cFp4wgsV
How does Beijing tackle air pollution? 🌫️➡️🌱— Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) December 17, 2025
Step 2: Industrial Restructuring
🔧 Shut down or remove 3000+ heavy industries. Relocating Shougang, one of China’s largest steelmakers, alone cut inhalable particles by -20%.
🏭➡️🏞️ Transform vacated factories into parks,… pic.twitter.com/SYPOsoMaO1
