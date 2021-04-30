ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಸೋಂಕು: ಮಾಜಿ ಅಟಾರ್ನಿ ಜನರಲ್‌ ಸೋಲಿ ಸೊರಾಬ್ಜಿ ನಿಧನ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಸೋಂಕಿನಿಂದಾಗಿ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಟಾರ್ನಿ ಜನರಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾನೂನು ತಜ್ಞ ಸೋಲಿ ಸೊರಾಬ್ಜಿ(91) ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಮುಂಜಾನೆ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.

ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಸೋಂಕು ತಗುಲಿದ ನಂತರ ಅವರನ್ನು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯೊಂದಕ್ಕೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.

ಸೋಲಿ ಸೊರಾಬ್ಜಿ ಅವರು 1989–90 ಮತ್ತು 1998 ರಿಂದ 2004ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಟಾರ್ನಿ ಜನರಲ್ ಆಗಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021