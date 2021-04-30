ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 30, 2021
ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಸೋಂಕು: ಮಾಜಿ ಅಟಾರ್ನಿ ಜನರಲ್‌ ಸೋಲಿ ಸೊರಾಬ್ಜಿ ನಿಧನ

ಪಿಟಿಐ‌ Updated:

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಸೋಂಕಿನಿಂದಾಗಿ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಟಾರ್ನಿ ಜನರಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕಾನೂನು ತಜ್ಞ ಸೋಲಿ ಸೊರಾಬ್ಜಿ(91) ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಮುಂಜಾನೆ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.

ಕೋವಿಡ್‌ ಸೋಂಕು ತಗುಲಿದ ನಂತರ ಅವರನ್ನು ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯೊಂದಕ್ಕೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.

ಸೋಲಿ ಸೊರಾಬ್ಜಿ ಅವರು 1989–90 ಮತ್ತು 1998 ರಿಂದ 2004ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಟಾರ್ನಿ ಜನರಲ್ ಆಗಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದರು.

