ಸಿನಿಮಾ, ಧಾರಾವಾಹಿ ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಡಬಹುದು: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ 

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಧ್ವನಿ ರೆಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಜನರನ್ನು ಹೊರತುಪಡಿಸಿ ಅಂತರ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಂಡು ಮತ್ತು ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಧರಿಸಿ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಮತ್ತು ಟಿವಿ ಧಾರಾವಾಹಿಗಳ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣವನ್ನು ಪುನರಾರಂಭಿಸಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಟಿವಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣಿತ ಕಾರ್ಯ ವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು (ಎಸ್‍‌ಒಪಿ) ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಲು ನನಗೆ ಸಂತೋಷವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿರುವ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.



Releasing SOP for resuming work in the media production industry https://t.co/GI4TkwLHho — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

ಇಂದು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಸಾರಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯವು ಟಿವಿ, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಉದ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣಿತ ಕಾರ್ಯ ವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಉದ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಕಾರ್ಯ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುವ ವಾತಾವರಣವನ್ನು ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವುದು ಇದರ ಉದ್ದೇಶವಾಗಿದೆ.

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry. pic.twitter.com/UU0NbqONeO — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments pic.twitter.com/BCTTIzKffG — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020