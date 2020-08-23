ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 23, 2020
ಸಿನಿಮಾ, ಧಾರಾವಾಹಿ ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್ ಮಾಡಬಹುದು: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ 

prakash javadekar

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಧ್ವನಿ ರೆಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಜನರನ್ನು ಹೊರತುಪಡಿಸಿ ಅಂತರ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಂಡು ಮತ್ತು ಮಾಸ್ಕ್ ಧರಿಸಿ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಮತ್ತು ಟಿವಿ ಧಾರಾವಾಹಿಗಳ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣವನ್ನು ಪುನರಾರಂಭಿಸಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಟಿವಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮದ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣಿತ ಕಾರ್ಯ ವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು (ಎಸ್‍‌ಒಪಿ)  ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಲು ನನಗೆ ಸಂತೋಷವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿರುವ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
 

ಇಂದು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಸಾರಾಂಗ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯವು ಟಿವಿ, ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಉದ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣಿತ ಕಾರ್ಯ ವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಈ ಉದ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಕಾರ್ಯ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುವ  ವಾತಾವರಣವನ್ನು ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವುದು ಇದರ ಉದ್ದೇಶವಾಗಿದೆ.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prakash Javadekar

