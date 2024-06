ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಉಪ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಜನಸೇನಾ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥ ಪವನ್ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ್ ನೇಮಕ

It’s official ! @JanaSenaParty supremo @PawanKalyan is the deputy CM of Andhra.



AP CM @ncbn allotted portfolios to newly inducted cabinet ministers. @PawanKalyan is the new deputy cm & was allotted Panchayatraj, rural devpt,

Environment & forest.



Andhra also gets woman… pic.twitter.com/f7lxkKtixq