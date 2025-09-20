H–1B ವೀಸಾ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್: ಮೋದಿ ದುರ್ಬಲ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಎಂದು ‘ಕೈ’ ಕಿಡಿ

I repeat, India has a weak PM. https://t.co/N0EuIxQ1XG pic.twitter.com/AEu6QzPfYH— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2025
.@narendramodi ji,— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 20, 2025
Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call.
Birthday Return Gifts from your “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar” Govt!
👉$100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70% of H-1B visa holders are… pic.twitter.com/CEcVrdv5tI
8 years later, @RahulGandhi is vindicated yet again.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 20, 2025
He called it out back in 2017 and nothing has changed. India is still stuck with a weak Prime Minister. https://t.co/ervTMKVTuF
With the recent decision on H1-B visas the American government have hit at the future of the best and brightest minds from India.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 20, 2025
I still remember the boldness of former PM Manmohan Singh when one IFS lady diplomat was insulted in the US.
Now PM Modi’s preference for…
