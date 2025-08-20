Earthquake: ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ ಭೂಮಿ

EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/JnF7x53XeK
EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2025
EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/08/2025 02:38:23 IST, Lat: 29.86 N, Long: 71.09 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2025
