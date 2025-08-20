Earthquake: ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ ಭೂಮಿ

EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

