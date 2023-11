ಬೆಟ್ಟಿಂಗ್‌ ಆ್ಯಪ್‌ ವರ್ತಕರಿಂದ ಛತ್ತೀಸಗಢ ಸಿಎಂಗೆ ₹508 ಕೋಟಿ ಪಾವತಿ: ಇ.ಡಿ ಆರೋಪ

"On Nov 2, Directorate of Enforcement (ED) received intelligence input that a large amount of cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to Assembly Elections scheduled on 7th & 17th of November, 2023. ED conducted searches at Hotel Triton and… https://t.co/fmcV3TlRYk pic.twitter.com/HHokYbv95I