ಭಾರತ–ಐರೋಪ್ಯ ಒಕ್ಕೂಟದ ಮುಕ್ತ ವ್ಯಾಪಾರ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನು?

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Yesterday a big agreement was signed between the European Union and India. People are calling this the mother of all deals. This agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe. This is a perfect example of… pic.twitter.com/Tgyzmliyok— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This agreement empowers our shared commitment towards democracy and rule of law. This Free Trade Agreement with the European Union will also complement Britain and EFTA's agreements...I congratulate the people of the nation for this"… pic.twitter.com/30d2fYMxAc— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Manufacturing will get a huge boost from this trade deal with the EU, and the services sector will also expand. The Free Trade Agreement will boost the confidence of every investor and businessman to invest in India..."— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026
Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/aBwnRpVZrR
ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.