ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪೀಡಿತ ಅಸ್ಸಾಂಗೆ ₹2 ಕೋಟಿ ನೆರವು ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ ಸಿಎಂ ಹೇಮಂತ್

‘ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಹೇಮಂತ್ ಸೊರೇನ್ ಅವರು ₹2 ಕೋಟಿ ಅನ್ನು ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ಪರಿಹಾರ ನಿಧಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನ ಜನರ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಮಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಹೃದಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಜನರ ಮೇಲಿನ ಕಾಳಜಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶಂಸಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ‘ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ಮಳೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಅವಘಡಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 113 ಜನರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 10 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 1.30 ಲಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನರು ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಎದುರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
