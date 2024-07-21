ಭಾನುವಾರ, 21 ಜುಲೈ 2024
ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪೀಡಿತ ಅಸ್ಸಾಂಗೆ ₹2 ಕೋಟಿ ನೆರವು ಘೋಷಿಸಿದ ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ ಸಿಎಂ ಹೇಮಂತ್

ಪಿಟಿಐ
Published 21 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 11:38 IST
Last Updated 21 ಜುಲೈ 2024, 11:38 IST
ಅಕ್ಷರ ಗಾತ್ರ

ಗುವಾಹಟಿ: ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪೀಡಿತ ಅಸ್ಸಾಂಗೆ ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಹೇಮಂತ್ ಸೊರೇನ್ ₹2 ಕೋಟಿ ನೆರವು ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಹಿಮಂತ ಬಿಸ್ವಾ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಇಂದು (ಭಾನುವಾರ) ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಎಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಮಂತ ಬಿಸ್ವಾ ಶರ್ಮಾ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

‘ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್‌ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಹೇಮಂತ್ ಸೊರೇನ್ ಅವರು ₹2 ಕೋಟಿ ಅನ್ನು ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ಪರಿಹಾರ ನಿಧಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನ ಜನರ ಪರವಾಗಿ ನಿಮಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಹೃದಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಜನರ ಮೇಲಿನ ಕಾಳಜಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶಂಸಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ‘ಎಂದು ಶರ್ಮಾ ಪೋಸ್ಟ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಇದುವರೆಗೆ ಮಳೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಅವಘಡಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 113 ಜನರು ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 10 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 1.30 ಲಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನರು ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಎದುರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.

