ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, 26 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homenewsindia news
ADVERTISEMENT

ಮಿಜೋರಾಂ ಗಾಯಕಿ ಏಸ್ತೇರ್‌ ಲಾಲ್ದುಹಾಮಿಗೆ ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
​ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published : 26 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 15:55 IST
Last Updated : 26 ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2025, 15:55 IST
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ
Comments
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ 20 ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ: ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಪಟ್ಟಿ
ಅಸಾಧಾರಣ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ 20 ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ: ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಪಟ್ಟಿ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ 'ಚಿನ್ನದ ಮೀನು' ಧಿನಿಧಿಗೆ ಪಿಎಂ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ 'ಚಿನ್ನದ ಮೀನು' ಧಿನಿಧಿಗೆ ಪಿಎಂ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಬೇರೆಯವರ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಉಳಿಸಲು ಜೀವ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಇಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಮರಣೋತ್ತರ 'ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ'
ಬೇರೆಯವರ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಉಳಿಸಲು ಜೀವ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಇಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಮರಣೋತ್ತರ 'ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ'
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ:ಯುವ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ವೈಭವ್ ಸೂರ್ಯವಂಶಿಗೆ ಪಿಎಂ ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ
ಯುವ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟಿಗ ವೈಭವ್ ಸೂರ್ಯವಂಶಿಗೆ ಪಿಎಂ ಬಾಲ ಪುರಸ್ಕಾರ
Awardaward ceremonyNational award

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ: ಆಂಡ್ರಾಯ್ಡ್ | ಐಒಎಸ್ | ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್, ಎಕ್ಸ್, ಫೇಸ್‌ಬುಕ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT