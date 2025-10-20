ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯ ಯೋಧರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with brave armed forces personnel, at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar.— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/LyyAtW9w4b
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I remember when INS Vikrant was being handed over to the nation, I had said that Vikrant is vast, immense, and magnificent. Vikrant is unique and special. It is not just a warship; it is a testament to India’s hard work, talent,… pic.twitter.com/ljPguAuHD7— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Everyone wants to celebrate Diwali with their family. I, too, am accustomed to celebrating Diwali among my family members. That is why I come to celebrate Diwali among all of you, whom I consider my family. I am also spending quality… pic.twitter.com/yQJwRQttXi— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025
