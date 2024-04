ಪ್ರಾಣ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆ ನಂತರ ಈವರೆಗೂ 1.5 ಕೋಟಿ ಜನರಿಂದ ಬಾಲರಾಮನ ದರ್ಶನ– ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್‌

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai says, "Every day, more than one lakh people visit the temple to have 'darshan'. Since the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, approximately 1.5 crore people have come for the… pic.twitter.com/jIEPUhu3FH