ವಿಶೇಷ ಅಧಿವೇಶನ: ಸೆ.17ರಂದು ಸರ್ವ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ಸಭೆ– ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಪ್ರಲ್ಹಾದ ಜೋಶಿ

Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM. The invitation for the same has been sent to concerned leaders through email.

Letter to follow



ಇದೇ ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 18 ರಿಂದ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿರುವ ವಿಶೇಷ…