ತಿರುಪತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭದ್ರತಾ ವೈಫಲ್ಯ: ಗೋವಿಂದ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ ಗೋಪುರ ಏರಿದ ಕುಡುಕ!

A serious and disturbing incident at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati has exposed the complete failure of the coalition government. Due to lax security under B R Naidu, an intoxicated man climbed the temple gopuram and demanded liquor, openly insulting the sanctity of… pic.twitter.com/kzpZ71qBFm
#Tirumala-- తిరుపతిలోని శ్రీగోవిందరాజస్వామి ఆలయంలో నిన్న రాత్రి ఓ వ్యక్తి మద్యం మత్తులో హల్చల్ చేశాడు. గోపురం ఎక్కి కలశాలు లాగడంతో వాటిలో రెండు ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. ఏకాంత సేవ ముగిసిన తర్వాత భద్రతా సిబ్బంది కళ్లుగప్పి అతడు ఆలయంపైకి వెళ్లాడు. pic.twitter.com/OfU5Cj3WYa