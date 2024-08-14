ಬುಧವಾರ, 14 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024
ರಾಜ್ಯದ 126 ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ, ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಪದಕ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published 14 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 15:21 IST
Last Updated 14 ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 2024, 15:21 IST
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ರಾಜ್ಯದ 126 ಮಂದಿ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗೆ 2023ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಪದಕ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಪದಕ ಪಡೆದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ವಿವರ ಈ ಕೆಳಕಂಡಂತಿದೆ...

police.pdf
PolicemedalChief Minister Of Karnataka

