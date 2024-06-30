ಶನಿವಾರ, 29 ಜೂನ್ 2024
ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಮಟ್ಟದ ಉತ್ತಮ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕ: ಅರ್ಜಿ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವಾರ್ತೆ
Published 29 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 20:02 IST
Last Updated 29 ಜೂನ್ 2024, 20:02 IST
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಮಂತ್ರಾಲಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಮಟ್ಟದ ‘ಉತ್ತಮ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕ’ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಆಹ್ವಾನಿಸಿದೆ.

ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಜುಲೈ 15 ಕೊನೆಯ ದಿನ. ಪ್ರತಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಿಂದ ಅರ್ಹ 50ರಿಂದ 60 ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರು ಅಗತ್ಯ ದಾಖಲೆಗಳನ್ನೊಂದಿಗೆ https://nationlawardstoteachers.education.gov.in/login.aspx ಮೂಲಕ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕು.

ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಲೋಪವಾಗದಂತೆ ನೋಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಶಾಲಾ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಆಯುಕ್ತರು ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

