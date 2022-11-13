T20 WC: ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಸಚಿನ್ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

ಮೆಲ್ಬರ್ನ್: ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯ ಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಮಣಿಸಿರುವ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್, ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಪಟ್ಟ ಅಲಂಕರಿಸಿದೆ.

ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಭಾರತದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಲೋಕದ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್‌ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋತರೂ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ತಂಡದ ಹೋರಾಟದ ಮನೋಭಾವವನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿರುವ ಸಚಿನ್, ಒಂದು ವೇಳೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ವೇಗಿ ಶಾಹೀನ್ ಅಫ್ರಿದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಳ್ಳದಿದ್ದರೆ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಇನ್ನೂ ರೋಚಕವಾಗಿರುತ್ತಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. 🏆

Fantastic achievement. 👏🏻 It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/1rNyFO7L7T — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2022

ಮೆಲ್ಬರ್ನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಐದು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಅಂತರದ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್, ಎರಡನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಜಯಿಸಿದೆ.

🏆 DOUBLE WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆 MY GOODNESS WE HOLD THEM BOTH!!!!!!#T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/YJCFEXwSRb — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 13, 2022

Scenes around 10 Downing Street tonight 😅 Congratulations England, richly deserved 👏🏽🏆 #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/vmOFAo9OG2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 13, 2022

Pakistan’s bowling made a match of it…to be honest, only Pakistan could’ve stretched England this far. Outstanding bowling unit. #T20WorldCupFinal — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 13, 2022

England, undisputed white-ball champions! 🏆🏆 The first team to hold both the men's ODI and T20 World Cup trophies at the same time!#PAKvENG | #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/avL0jKb2y1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 13, 2022

The Ben Stokes roar 💪 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PKrExrc9KW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

What a journey for Ben Stokes from 2016 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/C6z37J6vHO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 13, 2022

Two World Cup winning innings from Ben stokes. Kept fighting even when he wasn’t in full flow 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 13, 2022