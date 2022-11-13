ಭಾನುವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 13, 2022
T20 WC: ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಸಚಿನ್ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್ Updated:

ಮೆಲ್ಬರ್ನ್: ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯ ಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಮಣಿಸಿರುವ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್, ಚಾಂಪಿಯನ್ ಪಟ್ಟ ಅಲಂಕರಿಸಿದೆ. 

ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆದ್ದ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಭಾರತದ ದಿಗ್ಗಜ ಸಚಿನ್ ತೆಂಡೂಲ್ಕರ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಲೋಕದ ಪ್ರಮುಖರು ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್‌ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋತರೂ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ತಂಡದ ಹೋರಾಟದ ಮನೋಭಾವವನ್ನು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.  

ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿರುವ ಸಚಿನ್, ಒಂದು ವೇಳೆ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ವೇಗಿ ಶಾಹೀನ್ ಅಫ್ರಿದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಳ್ಳದಿದ್ದರೆ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಇನ್ನೂ ರೋಚಕವಾಗಿರುತ್ತಿತ್ತು ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಮೆಲ್ಬರ್ನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಐದು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಅಂತರದ ಗೆಲುವು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿರುವ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್, ಎರಡನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಐಸಿಸಿ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಜಯಿಸಿದೆ.  

