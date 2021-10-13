ದುಬೈ: ಮುಂಬರುವ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ಗಾಗಿ ಆರಿಸಲಾಗಿರುವ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಆದರೂ ಯಜುವೇಂದ್ರ ಚಾಹಲ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಯ್ಕೆಗೆ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸದಿರುವುದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

15 ಸದಸ್ಯರ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅಕ್ಷರ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾರ್ದೂಲ್ ಠಾಕೂರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲೂ ಚಾಹಲ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದರಿಂದಾಗಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬೇಸರವನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Indias best leg-spinner 🔥 But it's sorrow that he isn't in T20 WC squad 🥺#YuzvendraChahal #Chahal#T20WorldCupsquad pic.twitter.com/ftKAFJFn9s — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) October 13, 2021

ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ಸಾಲಿನ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಚಾಹಲ್, ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡವು ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಹಂತವನ್ನು ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕ ಪಾತ್ರ ವಹಿಸಿದರು.

15 ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 21 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಬಳಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ 7.05ರ ಎಕಾನಮಿ ರೇಟ್ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

ಬಯೋಬಬಲ್‌ಗೆ ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ...

ಈ ನಡುವೆ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಬಯೋಬಬಲ್‌ಗೆ ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.

ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 2021ರಲ್ಲಿ 32 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಬಳಿಸಿರುವ ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ನೂತನ ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆದ ಬೌಲರ್‌ಗಳ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಡ್ವೇನ್ ಬ್ರಾವೊ ದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಸರಿಗಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆಗೆ ನೆರವಾಗಲಿರುವ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಇಂತಿದೆ:

ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್, ಆವೇಶ್ ಖಾನ್, ಉಮ್ರಾನ್ ಮಲಿಕ್, ಲುಕ್ಮನ್ ಮೆರಿವಾಲಾ, ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ ಅಯ್ಯರ್, ಕರ್ಣ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ, ಶಹಬಾಜ್ ಅಹ್ಮತ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕೆ. ಗೌತಮ್.

Very unfortunate you @yuzi_chahal are missing #T20WorldCup21 ❤️‍🩹 Your performance in the First leg of #IPL2021 did a bit of damage in the selection pic.twitter.com/TPpK4vIZRQ — DNK (@DNKWrites) October 13, 2021

Is @BCCI having a fight with Chahal

There was absolutely no reason to drop him from the T20WC squad I think even Kohli had an argument with BCCI regarding the inclusion of Chahal (I read somewhere) Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/nS0ccT8A9C — Titu Mama™🦁 (@TituTweets_) October 13, 2021

ALL KNOW WHO IS BEST BUT THE DECISION SELECTOR ARE TAKING IS UNBELIEVABLE. BECAUSE HE IS MUMBAI INDIANS PLAYER.

IF RAHUL CHAHAR DOESN'T GIVE GOOD PERFORMANCE PEOPLE WILL CRITICISED VIRAT KHOLI NOT SELECTORS

AND THAT'S THE TRUE FACT #chahal #chahar #yuzi #rahulchahar pic.twitter.com/UtJdgWB8sO — HARSHAL RAJPUT (@HARSHAL17371828) October 13, 2021

#TeamIndia @BCCI @imVkohli Look at his numbers in UAE. But he is not in the World Cup squad. Is this a good decision to leave a Mastercard !? @BCCI do you think chahar will be more effective than @yuzi_chahal if so then you are not planning to win the World Cup.@RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/yvtOotz5w4 — Kishore (@Kishore220413) October 13, 2021

Yuzi be like - Watching WC in 3D glasses@BCCI not fair 💔@yuzi_chahal full support pic.twitter.com/uBVNJHYlQc — Jeet Singh (@Animelyf_) October 13, 2021

* Axar who was doing fantastic is out.

* Rahul chahar & Ashwin who is doing wrost is still there.

* Yuzi chahal who is doing fantastic has no place.

* V. Iyer batsman as net bowler. ☀️50 shades of bcci#TeamIndia — vivek (@Vivek_singh125) October 13, 2021