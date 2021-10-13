ಬುಧವಾರ, ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ 13, 2021
T20 WC: ಆರ್‌ಸಿಬಿಯ ಚಾಹಲ್‌ಗಿಲ್ಲ ಅವಕಾಶ; ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

ದುಬೈ: ಮುಂಬರುವ ಟ್ವೆಂಟಿ-20 ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್‌ಗಾಗಿ ಆರಿಸಲಾಗಿರುವ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಆದರೂ ಯಜುವೇಂದ್ರ ಚಾಹಲ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಆಯ್ಕೆಗೆ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸದಿರುವುದು ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಆಕ್ರೋಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಿದೆ.

15 ಸದಸ್ಯರ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅಕ್ಷರ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾರ್ದೂಲ್ ಠಾಕೂರ್ ಅವರನ್ನು ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲೂ ಚಾಹಲ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದರಿಂದಾಗಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬೇಸರವನ್ನು ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ಸಾಲಿನ ಐಪಿಎಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗಮನಾರ್ಹ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಚಾಹಲ್, ರಾಯಲ್ ಚಾಲೆಂಜರ್ಸ್ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ತಂಡವು ಪ್ಲೇ-ಆಫ್ ಹಂತವನ್ನು ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರ್ಣಾಯಕ ಪಾತ್ರ ವಹಿಸಿದರು.

 

15 ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 21 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಬಳಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ 7.05ರ ಎಕಾನಮಿ ರೇಟ್ ಕಾಯ್ದುಕೊಳ್ಳುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು.

ಬಯೋಬಬಲ್‌ಗೆ ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆ...
ಈ ನಡುವೆ ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಬಯೋಬಬಲ್‌ಗೆ ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ಸೇರಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.

ಐಪಿಎಲ್ 2021ರಲ್ಲಿ 32 ವಿಕೆಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಕಬಳಿಸಿರುವ ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್ ನೂತನ ದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ಆವೃತ್ತಿಯೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಪಡೆದ ಬೌಲರ್‌ಗಳ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಡ್ವೇನ್ ಬ್ರಾವೊ ದಾಖಲೆಯನ್ನು ಸರಿಗಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಟೀಮ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆಗೆ ನೆರವಾಗಲಿರುವ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಪಟ್ಟಿ ಇಂತಿದೆ:
ಹರ್ಷಲ್ ಪಟೇಲ್, ಆವೇಶ್ ಖಾನ್, ಉಮ್ರಾನ್ ಮಲಿಕ್, ಲುಕ್ಮನ್ ಮೆರಿವಾಲಾ, ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ ಅಯ್ಯರ್, ಕರ್ಣ್ ಶರ್ಮಾ, ಶಹಬಾಜ್ ಅಹ್ಮತ್ ಮತ್ತು ಕೆ. ಗೌತಮ್.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yuzvendra Chahal
IPL 2021
Team India
T20 World Cup

