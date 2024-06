T20 WC | ಸತತ 2 ಪಂದ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹ್ಯಾಟ್ರಿಕ್ ವಿಕೆಟ್; ವಿಶ್ವದಾಖಲೆ ಬರೆದ ಕಮಿನ್ಸ್

Is there anything that this guy cannot do? 🤩



Back-to-back hattricks & #PatCummins enter the record books! 💪🏻



𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝟖 👉 #AFGvAUS | LIVE NOW | #T20WorldCupOnStar (available only in India) pic.twitter.com/2pi0X0ABHx