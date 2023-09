🥈🇮🇳 Team India Shines Bright 🇮🇳🥈



Incredible marksmanship on display! 🎯👏



Congratulations to our phenomenal trio, @SiftSamra, Manini Kaushik, and Ashi Chouksey, on their stellar performance in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team event! 🥈👩🎯



Very well done, girls!!… pic.twitter.com/wTC9e3XwVz