🏸🇮🇳BADMINTON BRILLIANCE🏸#TOPSchemeAthlete @PRANNOYHSPRI delivered an absolutely nail-biting performance in the Men's Singles Quarterfinal, defeating LZ Jia (MAS) with a thrilling score of 21-16, 21-23, 22-20! 🇮🇳💥



He has assured us a medal for 🇮🇳 🤩



Let's #Cheer4India!… pic.twitter.com/K5OfnKdGdg