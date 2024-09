U-20 World Wrestling Championships: ನಿಕಿತಾಗೆ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ, ನೇಹಾಗೆ ಕಂಚು

Update: U-20 World Wrestling Championships , Pontevedra, Spain 🇪🇸☑️



Our female wrestlersshine bright as they bag 2️⃣ more medals in their respective categories.



Take a look at the latest medallists 👇



1. Nikita: #Silver🥈in WW 62kg category.



2. Neha: #Bronze🥉in WW 57kg… pic.twitter.com/uFrhhveZAN