ಆಗಸ್ಟ್‌ 5 ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ದಿನವಾಗಿ ಉಳಿಯಲಿದೆ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಭಾರತ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡವು 41 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಅನುಭವಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ ಪದಕದ ಬರ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್‌ 5 ರಂದು ಕೊನೆಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಈ ದಿನವು ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಹಾಕಿ ಪ್ರೇಮಿ, ಕ್ರೀಡಾಭಿಮಾನಿಯ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸ್ಮರಣೀಯವಾಗಿ ಉಳಿಯಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡ ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಒಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸರಣಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ತಂಡದ ಎಲ್ಲ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಹಾಗೂ ಸಹಾಯಕ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ʼಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಭಾರತೀಯನ ಮನಸ್ಸು ಮತ್ತು ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಕಿ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸ್ಥಾನವನ್ನು ಗಳಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಹಾಕಿ ಪ್ರೇಮಿ ಮತ್ತು ಕ್ರೀಡಾಭಿಮಾನಿ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್‌ 5, 2021 ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ದಿನವಾಗಿ ಉಳಿಯಲಿದೆʼ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Hockey has a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian. For every hockey lover and sports enthusiast, 5th August 2021 will remain one of the most memorable days. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/fbGGR1ZHsT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೋಲ್‌ಕೀಪರ್‌ ಆಗಿದ್ದ ಪಿ.ಆರ್‌. ಶ್ರೀಜೇಶ್‌ ʼಅದ್ಭುತ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನʼ ತೋರಿದರು ಎಂದು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿರುವ ಮೋದಿ, ಮನ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ ಅವರ ನಾಯಕತ್ವ ಕೌಶಲದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸೆಮಿಫೈನಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಲ್ಜಿಯಂ ಎದುರು ಸೋಲುಕಂಡಿದ್ದ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ, ಮೂರನೇ ಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಜರ್ಮನಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸೆಣಸಾಟ ನಡೆಸಿತು. ಈ ಪಂದ್ಯವನ್ನು 5-4 ಅಂತರದಿಂದ ಗೆಲ್ಲುವುದರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕಕ್ಕೆ ಮುತ್ತಿಕ್ಕಿದೆ.

ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಮ್ರನ್‌ಜಿತ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ (17 ಮತ್ತು 34ನೇ ನಿಮಿಷದಲ್ಲಿ) ಎರಡು ಗೋಲು ಗಳಿಸಿದರೆ, ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ (27ನೇ ನಿಮಿಷ), ಹರ್ಮನ್‌ಪ್ರೀತ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ (29ನೇ ನಿಮಿಷ) ಹಾಗೂ ರೂಪಿಂದರ್‌ ಪಾಲ್‌ ಸಿಂಗ್‌ (31ನೇ ನಿಮಿಷ) ತಲಾ ಒಂದೊಂದು ಗೋಲು ಗಳಿಸಿದರು.

ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಮೂಲಕ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು, ಆಟಗಾರರು ಮತ್ತು ಕೋಚ್‌ ಗ್ರಹಾಂ ರಿಯಾದ್‌ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕರೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು.

Whether India is attacking or defending, Nilakanta Sharma is a crucial presence supporting both, as a midfielder. His hardwork and skills are especially notable. Thank you Nilakanta for bringing a medal home! India is proud of you. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Passionate about sports and fitness...that's Hardik Singh for you. He has put in immense effort and distinguished himself as a bright Hockey player. Thank you Hardik, for all your hardwork and specially for a critical goal in a crucial match! #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Spectacular performance throughout the tournament and even in the last few seconds. Bravo @16Sreejesh! Your saves played a big part in earning the medal for India. Congratulations and best wishes to you. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

His 3rd Olympics and a medal he waited years for... Throughout the Games, he led from the front, including during critical moments of the matches. India is proud of the leadership of @manpreetpawar07. A delighted nation thanks him for being the pivot of the team. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Whenever India's Hockey success at #Tokyo2020 is remembered, the contribution of Simranjeet Singh will figure prominently in such discussions. He is a fine player, who enriched the team with his superb game. Congratulations to him and best of luck for his future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

