ಚಿನ್ನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಂಚಿನ ಮೆರಗು ತುಂಬಿದ ಅವನಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ!

ಪ್ರಜಾವಾಣಿ ವೆಬ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್‌

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡು ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಶೂಟರ್ ಅವನಿ ಲೇಖರಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು 19 ವರ್ಷದ ಅವನಿ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ 10 ಮೀಟರ್ ಏರ್ ರೈಫಲ್ ಸ್ಟ್ಯಾಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಎಸ್‌ಎಚ್1 ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿನ್ನ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಅವನಿ ಲೇಖರಾ, ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ 50 ಮೀಟರ್ ರೈಫಲ್ 3 ಪೊಸಿಷನ್ ಎಸ್‌ಎಚ್1 ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲೂ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲೇ ಎರಡು ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಪಟು ಎಂಬ ಕೀರ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

 

 

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಚಿನ್ನ ಬಳಿಕ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಅವನಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಗಳಿಗೂ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

 

ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

