ಚಿನ್ನಕ್ಕೆ ಕಂಚಿನ ಮೆರಗು ತುಂಬಿದ ಅವನಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರ!

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡು ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಭಾರತದ ಶೂಟರ್ ಅವನಿ ಲೇಖರಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳ ಮಹಾಪೂರವೇ ಹರಿದು ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ.

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಗಣ್ಯರು 19 ವರ್ಷದ ಅವನಿ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ಕೊಂಡಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: Paralympics: ಚಿನ್ನ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಕಂಚು ಗೆದ್ದ 19 ವರ್ಷದ ಅವನಿ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆ

ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ 10 ಮೀಟರ್ ಏರ್ ರೈಫಲ್ ಸ್ಟ್ಯಾಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಎಸ್‌ಎಚ್1 ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿನ್ನ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಅವನಿ ಲೇಖರಾ, ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ 50 ಮೀಟರ್ ರೈಫಲ್ 3 ಪೊಸಿಷನ್ ಎಸ್‌ಎಚ್1 ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲೂ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲೇ ಎರಡು ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದ ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಪಟು ಎಂಬ ಕೀರ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಉಲ್ಲೇಖ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಚಿನ್ನ ಬಳಿಕ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿರುವ ಅವನಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಗಳಿಗೂ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

PHOTOS | ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡು ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದು ಇತಿಹಾಸ ರಚಿಸಿದ ಅವನಿ ಲೇಖರಾ...

ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಟ್ವೀಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಡಲಾಗಿದೆ...

Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning the bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at #Paralympics. This is an outstanding feat at such a young age. Your consistency & commitment to succeed are an inspiration for all. Best wishes for future endeavours. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2021

.@AvaniLekhara, take a bow young lady! A Bronze in 50m Rifle to add to your historic Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. A performance for the ages! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021

Avani Lekhara does it again! Many congratulations to her on bagging a #Bronze medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event at Tokyo #Paralympics 2020. Her exemplary performances reflect her hard work and determination. My best wishes for her bright future. #AvaniLekhara pic.twitter.com/fvzuTlvMVf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 3, 2021

A proud moment as @AvaniLekhara has won her spectacular 2nd medal #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

She won Bronze medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 and created a history for India🇮🇳 #Cheer4India #Praise4Para https://t.co/fyrx6JNSPD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2021