Paralympics: ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೀಶ್‌ಗೆ ಚಿನ್ನ, ಸಿಂಗರಾಜ್‌ಗೆ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ

ಟೋಕಿಯೊ: ಜಪಾನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ಶೂಟಿಂಗ್ ಪಿ4 ಮಿಶ್ರ 50 ಮೀ. ಪಿಸ್ತೂಲ್ ಎಚ್‌1 ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಮನೀಶ್ ನರ್ವಾಲ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಸಿಂಗರಾಜ್ ಅದಾನಾ ಕ್ರಮವಾಗಿ ಚಿನ್ನ ಹಾಗೂ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕಗಳನ್ನು ಜಯಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಇದರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕಗಳ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 3ಕ್ಕೆ ಏರಿಕೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. 

19 ವರ್ಷದ ಶೂಟರ್ ಮನೀಶ್ ನರ್ವಾಲ್, 218.2 ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್‌ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚಿನ್ನಕ್ಕೆ ಗುರಿಯಿಟ್ಟರು. 

ಇನ್ನೊಂದೆಡೆ ಸಿಂಗರಾಜ್ ಅದಾನಾ, 216.7 ಪಾಯಿಂಟ್ ಕಲೆ ಹಾಕಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದರು. ಆ ಮೂಲಕ ಸಿಂಗರಾಜ್, ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡು ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಮೊದಲು ಪುರುಷರ ಪಿ1 10 ಮೀ. ಏರ್ ಪಿಸ್ತೂಲ್ ಎಸ್‌ಎಚ್1 ವಿಭಾಗದಲ್ಲೂ ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದಿದ್ದರು. 

ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ:

 

ಟೋಕಿಯೊ ಪ್ಯಾರಾಲಿಂಪಿಕ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದ ಒಟ್ಟು ಪದಕಗಳ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 15ಕ್ಕೆ ಏರಿಕೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ಚಿನ್ನ, ಏಳು ಬೆಳ್ಳಿ ಮತ್ತು ಐದು ಕಂಚಿನ ಪದಕಗಳು ಸೇರಿವೆ. 

Paralympic Games
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
Shooting

