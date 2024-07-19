ಮೈಕ್ರೋಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ಸೇವೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ದೋಷ: ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ, ಷೇರುಪೇಟೆ ಮೇಲೆ ಪರಿಣಾಮ

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ವೇರ್ ದೈತ್ಯ ಮೈಕ್ರೋಸಾಫ್ಟ್ನ ಸೇವೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಉಂಟಾದ ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ದೋಷದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಭಾರತ, ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಇತರೆ ದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತೀವ್ರ ಅಡಚಣೆ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ.
ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳು, ವಿಮಾನ ಸೇವೆಗಳು, ಷೇರುಪೇಟೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ರೀತಿಯ ಸೇವೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವ್ಯತ್ಯಯ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ.
ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ ಸೇವೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ದುಷ್ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರಿದೆ. ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಮಾನ ಹಾರಾಟ ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕವಾಗಿ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಭಾರತದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳಾದ ಸ್ಪೈಸ್ ಜೆಟ್, ಆಕಾಶ ಏರ್ ಲೈನ್ಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು ಮೈಕ್ರೋಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ಸಾಫ್ಟ್ವೇರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ದೋಷದಿಂದಾಗಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಅನೇಕ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಹಾರಾಟ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.
ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ವಿಮಾನ ಸೇವೆಗಳಾದ, ಡೆಲ್ಟಾ ಏರ್ ಲೈನ್ಸ್, ಯುಎಸ್ ಏರ್ ಲೈನ್ಸ್ ವಿಮಾನಗಳ ಸೇವೆಯನ್ನು ತಡೆಹಿಡಿಯಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರಿಗೆ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಹಣವನ್ನು ಹಿಂದಿರುಗಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ.
ಮೈಕ್ರೋಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನು?
ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ದೋಷಗಳನ್ನು ನಿವಾರಿಸಲು ಅಗತ್ಯ ಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಗ್ರಾಹಕ ಸೇವೆಗಳು ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಚೇತರಿಕೆ ಕಾಣಲಿವೆ ಎಂದು ಮೈಕ್ರೋಸಾಫ್ಟ್ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರಿದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು
* ಏರ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ
* ಇಂಡಿಗೋ
* ಸ್ಪೈಸ್ ಜೆಟ್
* ಆಕಾಶ ಏರ್
* ವಿಸ್ತಾರಾ
ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರಿದ ವಿದೇಶಿ ವಿಮಾನಯಾನ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು
* ಅಮೇರಿಕನ್ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
* ಡೆಲ್ಟಾ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
* ಯುನೈಟೆಡ್ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
* ಫ್ರಾಂಟಿಯರ್ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
* ಅಲಿಜಿಯಂಟ್ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
* ಸನ್ ಕಂಟ್ರಿ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
* ರಯಾನ್ ಏರ್
* ಏರ್ ಫ್ರಾನ್ಸ್
* ಕ್ಯಾಥೆ ಪೆಸಿಫಿಕ್
* ಯೂರೋವಿಂಗ್ಸ್
* ಸ್ಕ್ಯಾಂಡಿನೇವಿಯನ್ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
* ವ್ಯೂಲಿಂಗ್ ಏರ್ಲೈನ್ಸ್
ತೊಂದರೆಗೀಡಾದ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣಗಳು...
* ನವದೆಹಲಿ
* ಚೆನ್ನೈ
* ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು
* ಮುಂಬೈ
* ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್
* ಜೈಪುರ
* ಬರ್ಲಿನ್
* ಪ್ರೇಗ್
* ಆಮ್ಸ್ಟರ್ಡ್ಯಾಮ್
* ಮ್ಯಾಡ್ರಿಡ್
* ಬಾರ್ಸಿಲೋನಾ
* ಲಂಡನ್
*ಎಡಿನ್ಬರ್ಗ್
* ಬ್ರಸೆಲ್ಸ್
* ಸಿಡ್ನಿ
* ಹಾಂಗ್ ಕಾಂಗ್
* ಲಿಸ್ಬನ್
Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted.— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 19, 2024
We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers.
#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We…— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: Microsoft faces global outage, flight operations affected. Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
The airport administration tweets, "Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted. We are… pic.twitter.com/2G5eDLsvLr
#WATCH | Mumbai: Microsoft faces global outage, flight operations affected. Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport pic.twitter.com/1akiEGaAvg— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Microsoft faces global outage, flight operations affected. Visuals from Chennai International Airport pic.twitter.com/bdmAOOzuuk— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
Microsoft faces global outage: A senior MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) official says, "We are keeping watch over the situation unfolding and analyzing the number of airports impacted due to the technical glitch that has majorly affected airline systems."— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024
