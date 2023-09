Chandrayaan-3: ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡರ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ಸೆರೆ ಹಿಡಿದ ನಾಸಾ

.@NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface.



The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug. 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon’s South Pole.



