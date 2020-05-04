ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ ಸಡಿಲಿಕೆ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೂ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ದೇಶದ ಹಲವು ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ (ಮೇ 4)ರಂದು ಕೆಲ ಷರತ್ತುಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯ ವಿಷಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು, #LiquorShops ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಮದಿರೆಯ ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇ ತಡ ಮದ್ಯ ಪ್ರಿಯರು, ಬಾರ್‌ಗಳ ಎದುರು ಕಿಲೊ ಮೀಟರ್‌ಗಟ್ಟಲೆ ಸಾಲು ನಿಂತು ಬಾಟಲಿಗಳನ್ನು ಖರೀದಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟದ ಆರಂಭದ ದಿನ ಹಲವು ರೋಚಕ ಸನ್ನಿವೇಶಗಳು ಕಂಡು ಬಂದಿವೆ. ಕೆಲವೆಡೆ ಗಂಡಸರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೆಣ್ಣುಮಕ್ಕಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಕೆಲವೆಡೆ ಮದ್ಯದಂಗಡಿಗಳು ತೆರೆದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಠಾಕಿ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ ಹಬ್ಬ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಂಥ ವಿಚಿತ್ರ, ವಿಲಕ್ಷಣ ಘಟನೆಗಳನ್ನು ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ, ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿ ಜನ ಗುಂಪುಗೂಡವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಡೆಯನ್ನು ಹಲವರು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇನ್ನು ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳಿಗೂ ಏನೂ ಬರವಿಲ್ಲ. ‘ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಸುಧಾರಿಸುವ ಹೊಣೆಯನ್ನು ಕುಡುಕರ ಹೆಗಲಿಗೆ ಹಾಕಿದ ಸರ್ಕಾರ’ ಎಂಬ ಮೀಮ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ವೈರಲ್‌ ಆಗಿದ್ದು, ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲೂ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿದ್ದು

He didn't feel that kind of proud in his entire life. #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/5JWszl4okm — Mukesh Sharma (@are_mukesh) May 4, 2020

1. When u r staying in Red zone

2. When u r staying in Green zone#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/khKlNCr8iz — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 4, 2020

Men will be men. Long queues outside #LiquorShops since the easy in #LOCKDOWN2020. #Social_Distancing goes for a toss! @CMofKarnataka do you think this was a wise decision? PC: Aseef @TOIBengaluru pic.twitter.com/kwMKxgS0MS — Nithya Mandyam (@Nithya_Mandyam) May 4, 2020

With all necessary pooja by drunken citizen people #LiquorShops are opened in #Bangalore #Bengaluru , just took this video and pics , don't know what to say 🤦😭 pic.twitter.com/nPKbXsdFIG — balaji pa (@balajitech1) May 4, 2020

What have we learnt from lockdown ?? We should stock up Liquor ,

Ration to Govt ghar pe pahucha rahi hai

😇#LiquorShops#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/VnB9g1AA7K — Satinder K. Dhiman 🇮🇳 (@satinderdhiman) May 4, 2020

Just 15 mins after the model shops opened...

queues remind me of #demonetisation phase but the only difference is that this time people are doing it with joy#Lockdown #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/2lRn1EDWJG — Akshat Khanna (@AkshatKhanna24) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShops owners waiting for their customers be like:

(Aa aa aaa aa aaa sound plays in background) pic.twitter.com/rDzpsa1D8W — The Steno Boi (@Thestenoboi) May 4, 2020

#LiquorShops going to be open from today :

Meanwhile Biharis 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/YNuj9rKnDc — Bihar Reawakens (@BiharReawakens) May 4, 2020

Green zone People after successfully buying daaru and having 2-3 pegs 😂😂😂#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/IvUok8jLyy — Shweta Rai (@shwetarai995) May 4, 2020

Liquor shops in Kolkata are to open at 3pm. People queuing up from morning.#LiquorShopspic.twitter.com/Ul0l3QvHMM — Biswajit Pal (@imjitpal) May 4, 2020

Shocked to see today’s scenes at #LiquorShops in Andhra Pradesh. Common sense says that people will throng in large numbers, but there is no contingency plan from @ysjagan nor is there a care for social distance. This comes amidst the steep rise in #Covid19 cases in AP pic.twitter.com/gaPigym896 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 4, 2020