ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಮೇ 4, 2020
ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆದ ಲಿಕ್ಕರ್‌ ಶಾಪ್ಸ್‌‌!

Updated:

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಲಾಕ್‌ಡೌನ್‌ ಸಡಿಲಿಕೆ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೂ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ದೇಶದ ಹಲವು ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ (ಮೇ 4)ರಂದು ಕೆಲ ಷರತ್ತುಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಚರ್ಚೆಯ ವಿಷಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು, #LiquorShops ಎಂಬ ಹ್ಯಾಷ್‌ ಟ್ಯಾಗ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ ಆಗಿದೆ. 

ಮದಿರೆಯ ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇ ತಡ ಮದ್ಯ ಪ್ರಿಯರು, ಬಾರ್‌ಗಳ ಎದುರು ಕಿಲೊ ಮೀಟರ್‌ಗಟ್ಟಲೆ ಸಾಲು ನಿಂತು ಬಾಟಲಿಗಳನ್ನು ಖರೀದಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟದ ಆರಂಭದ ದಿನ ಹಲವು ರೋಚಕ ಸನ್ನಿವೇಶಗಳು ಕಂಡು ಬಂದಿವೆ.  ಕೆಲವೆಡೆ ಗಂಡಸರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೆಣ್ಣುಮಕ್ಕಳು ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಕೆಲವೆಡೆ ಮದ್ಯದಂಗಡಿಗಳು ತೆರೆದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪಠಾಕಿ ಸಿಡಿಸಿ ಹಬ್ಬ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಂಥ ವಿಚಿತ್ರ, ವಿಲಕ್ಷಣ ಘಟನೆಗಳನ್ನು ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೆ, ಮದ್ಯ ಮಾರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿ ಜನ ಗುಂಪುಗೂಡವಂತೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಡೆಯನ್ನು ಹಲವರು ಟೀಕಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 

ಇನ್ನು ಮೀಮ್‌ಗಳಿಗೂ ಏನೂ ಬರವಿಲ್ಲ. ‘ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯನ್ನು ಸುಧಾರಿಸುವ ಹೊಣೆಯನ್ನು ಕುಡುಕರ ಹೆಗಲಿಗೆ ಹಾಕಿದ ಸರ್ಕಾರ’ ಎಂಬ ಮೀಮ್‌ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ವೈರಲ್‌ ಆಗಿದ್ದು, ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲೂ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. 
ಟ್ವಿಟರ್‌ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿದ್ದು 

 

